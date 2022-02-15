Shanna Moakler Unfollows BF Matthew Rondeau After 'Big Brother' Eviction

Trouble in paradise? Shanna Moakler is back in the real world after her Celebrity Big Brother elimination — and is seemingly cutting ties with boyfriend Matthew Rondeau.

The model, 46, left the CBS reality competition during the Monday, February 14, episode, and eagle-eyed fans noticed one day later that Moakler is no longer following Rondeau, 29, on Instagram. However, the former beauty queen still has photos of the actor on her feed.

Viewers saw Moakler gush over her relationship with Rondeau to the cameras before her exit from the Big Brother house, but fellow competitor Teddi Mellencamp hinted that things were not as they seemed with the couple.

“Shanna’s boyfriend, who I didn’t tag in any posts, slid into my DMs as well,” the Bravo personality, 40, claimed on her “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast earlier this month after she was the first houseguest kicked off of Celebrity Big Brother. “Let’s just say, Shanna, when you get out of the house, if he hasn’t told you anything, you need to call me, girl.”

When cohost Tamra Judge asked Mellencamp whether Rondeau tried to shoot his shot in her DMs, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum replied, “He was not hitting on me.” However, the lifestyle brand owner implied that Rondeau made disparaging comments about Moakler.

“I said, ‘Oh, Shanna, had I known you were going to vote me out, I wouldn’t have left you my hat.’ Obviously joking. It’s a beanie cap, I don’t care. It’s my bad attempt at humor,” Mellencamp recalled. “But he wrote, ‘You’ll never see that hat again,’ and then something negative about her. … Now I have a little bit [of] additional concerns for Shanna.”

The Indiana native formed a close bond with Moakler during her brief time on the Big Brother spinoff. “I’ll still talk to her because I know she’s playing the game hard because her family and her life,” Mellencamp exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “And, you know, she’s been wronged a lot of times, and I ultimately have empathy for her.”

The former Miss Teen USA shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-husband Travis Barker, who’s currently engaged to Kourtney Kardashian. Moakler is also the mother of daughter Atiana, 22, with ex Oscar De La Hoya. While costar Lamar Odom hasn’t shied away from talking about the Kardashians on the reality series, Moakler took a different approach.

“[Shanna] has to bite her lips sometimes and is definitely careful about what she says and mindful of what can happen as a result,” a source exclusively told Us. “Her kids are very close to Travis so she wouldn’t want to say something that would hurt them and cause their relationship to get strained again.”

When it comes to Rondeau, however, things could potentially get rocky. “Shanna is going to be completely blindsided once she comes out of the house and finds out what Matthew has been up to,” a second insider told Us. “When she comes out of the house, she’s in for a wakeup call. … They were headed toward an engagement but now can be headed toward a split.”

