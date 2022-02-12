Keeping up from inside the Big Brother house! As Lamar Odom and Shanna Moakler continued their quest for Celebrity Big Brother glory, they had the chance to learn some big headlines that they’ve missed throughout their journey — including details about the birth of Kylie Jenner’s son.

“Hello houseguests,” host Julie Chen Moonves greeted the group during the Friday, February 11, episode of the CBS reality TV show. “I wanted to say a big congratulations to all of you for making it to the halfway mark. Yes, houseguests, you’ve all been locked in the house and away from the outside world for 17 days now.”

The former news anchor, 52, offered the group the opportunity to learn some of the month’s biggest headlines in which they had to pick which of three topics were true or false.

After the former Miss USA, 46, joked she “had to know about the Super Bowl,” Julie began her quiz with a question about the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, who welcomed her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott earlier this month.

“Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have announced the arrival of their new baby boy,” Julie explained. “And they have announced his name. Which of these three names is the real name: Rocky, Wolf or Signal?”

Shanna, for her part, quickly replied: “I think it’s Wolf!” Lamar, and the rest of the Big Brother competitors, agreed before Julie confirmed the answer was correct.

The Pacific Blue alum — who shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé, Travis Barker — sweetly added, “Oh, that’s cute.”

Both Shanna and Lamar, 42, have been competing on the third season of Celebrity Big Brother, which premiered earlier this month. Since their tenure in the house, they’ve been outspoken about their pasts with the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“I may or may not have called [Lamar’s] fiancée a donkey on national television,” the former Bridalplasty host recalled her 2009 feud with Khloé Kardashian during a confessional interview in the February 2 premiere. “It’s not one of my finest moments.”

She later clarified her comments while speaking with Carson Kressley and Chris Kirkpatrick.

“I went to do The Wendy Williams Show. She just asked, ‘Oh, are you going to attend Lamar and Khloé’s wedding?’” Shanna explained during the February 4 episode. “I thought she said Kim [Kardashian], and I didn’t like Kim. And I was like, ‘I’m not gonna go to that donkey’s wedding.’ Right after I said it, I heard the audience, and [I] was like, ‘What did I say?’”

The former Los Angeles Lakers athlete, for his part, was married to the Good American cofounder, 37, from 2009 to 2016. Since his stint in the CBS house, he’s been candid about his relationship with Khloé following their split.

“I do miss her and her family dearly. Even just to the family, I’m sorry I let them down,” the Darkness to Light author recalled of the Revenge Body alum. “They had so much faith in me and gave me my own nickname, Lammy. I would do anything to make it up. I was with her every day until we got married. I was really looking forward to having children with her. … I just want her take her out to eat and tell her sorry.”

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. ET and Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

