Honesty hour. Lamar Odom got candid about the end of his marriage to Khloé Kardashian while chatting with his fellow houseguests on Celebrity Big Brother.

During the Thursday, February 3, episode of the CBS reality show, the 42-year-old former NBA player told Todrick Hall that he hoped the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum would also be in the Big Brother house so that they could hash out their issues — including his past infidelity.

“When you take a vow under the Lord’s eye, you expect to honor that vow, which I didn’t,” the New York native said. “It kind of haunts me now that I didn’t. Sometimes when I get the opportunity to talk about it, it’s like therapy.”

The former couple tied the knot in September 2009 after dating for just one month. Their relationship was documented on their brief reality series, Khloé & Lamar, before the Good American cofounder filed for divorce in 2013. The case was dismissed two years later following Odom’s near-fatal overdose, but the divorce was eventually finalized in 2016 as the retired athlete made a full recovery.

In the years since they called it quits, Odom has frequently discussed his feelings for Kardashian and the rest of her siblings. On Thursday, he told costar Cynthia Bailey that he still thinks the Revenge Body host is “The One.”

Odom added: “I do miss her and her family dearly. Even just to the family, I’m sorry I let them down. They had so much faith in me and gave me my own nickname, Lammy. I would do anything to make it up.”

The ex-Los Angeles Lakers player looked back on the pair’s “natural” relationship, confessing, “I was with her every day until we got married. I was really looking forward to having children with her. … I just want her take her out to eat and tell her sorry.”

While Kardashian has been more reserved when it comes to her marriage, Odom exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2021 that he would “love to remain her friend” if given the chance. “I’m proud of her and I wish her well,” he added at the time.

Two years prior, the Darkness to Light author called his time with the reality star “the most memorable and the best part of my adulthood,” telling TMZ, “Hopefully me going into public speaking can even bring me closer to the Kardashians and help me rebuild that bridge.”

After her split from Odom, the California native moved on with Tristan Thompson. The duo welcomed daughter True, now 3, in April 2018 and called it quits the following year when Thompson, 30, was caught cheating with multiple women. Us broke the news in August 2020 that the on-off couple rekindled their romance amid the coronavirus pandemic, but they split again in June 2021.

Last year, the Canada native was sued for child support by Maralee Nichols, who alleged Thompson got her pregnant in March 2021 — while he was still dating Kardashian. In January, he confirmed he’s the father of her child, who was born one month prior.

As the drama made headlines, Odom slammed Thompson’s “corny” behavior and praised his ex-wife for how she handled the situation. “I haven’t been fortunate enough to reach out to her,” he told TMZ last month. “She’s gonna be all right. She’s a strong girl.”

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. ET and Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

