Fed up. Lamar Odom has never been shy when it comes to his opinion of Tristan Thompson, and he once again shared his two cents on ex-wife Khloé Kardashian’s former boyfriend amid the NBA star’s paternity scandal.

“Dude is corny for that, but it’s all good,” the 42-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum told TMZ on Wednesday, January 12, of the 30-year-old Sacramento Kings player’s infidelity.

Before slamming Thompson, Odom applauded Kardashian, 37, for her resilience. “I haven’t been fortunate enough to reach out to her,” he revealed. “She’s gonna be all right. She’s a strong girl.”

The former Los Angeles Lakers player then shared what advice he would give to the reality star, whom he was married to from 2009 until 2016. “First, I would give her a hug because I haven’t seen her in a long time,” he said. “What would I say to her? Just to be strong, keep her faith in God and be strong for her daughter, [3-year-old True].”

Odom supported Kardashian earlier this month after Thompson confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. “I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends,” he commented on a Facebook post. “She is a good person and deserves the world.”

Us Weekly reported in December 2021 that Nichols was suing the Canada native for child support after claiming that they conceived a child in March 2021, while he was still dating the Revenge Body host. Thompson announced on January 3 that he is the father of the baby boy, who was born one month prior.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” the athlete wrote via his Instagram Story. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Thompson then apologized to Kardashian. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he noted. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

The pair began dating in 2016 and welcomed True in April 2018. (He also shares son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.) They weathered multiple cheating scandals during their relationship before Us confirmed in June 2021 that they had called it quits again.