Mom’s back on social media! Khloé Kardashian posted new Instagram photos of daughter True after Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, simply captioned a slideshow of her 3-year-old daughter holding a cat with a white heart emoji on Sunday, January 9.

“Cuteness,” Kris Jenner commented on the social media upload, while Dash Dolls’ Malika Haqq wrote, “Beautiful True.”

The sweet shots came nearly one week after Thompson, 30, confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols amid his and Kardashian’s reconciliation.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” the professional basketball player wrote via Instagram Stories on January 4. “Now that a paternity test has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”.”

The athlete apologized directly to Kardashian in a subsequent slide, writing, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

The Canada native, who also shares son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig, previously cheated on the reality star in 2018 while she was pregnant with True. Although they stayed together following the scandal, Thompson was unfaithful again in February 2019 when he kissed Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods.

The on-again, off-again couple called it quits at the time but reunited in August 2020. The dup considered having a second child together while quarantining in the same house amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“True’s getting older and I feel like it’s now time to have another kid,” the Los Angeles native told Thompson in a February 2021 clip of her family’s E! show. “I’m gonna need you. We have to line it up with your schedule so I can make embryos with my frozen eggs. … I think I’m ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again. This process might take time. I have no idea. I want to be prepared.”

Kardashian revealed four months later that their surrogate had fallen through. That same month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that she and the Sacramento Kings player were “broke[n] up,” adding, “They remain amicable toward each other and will continue to coparent True. Things just didn’t work out.”

