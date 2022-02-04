While Lamar Odom is in the Celebrity Big Brother house to try and win $250,000, he seems more focused on using the opportunity to try and reach Khloé Kardashian.

The former Los Angeles Lakers champion has been vocal about his ex-wife since before he officially entered the Big Brother house, telling Entertainment Tonight in January that he wanted Kardashian to be on the cast.

“Well, I’m hoping I’ll bump into Khloé Kardashian,” he said. “I don’t really dislike or hate anybody, just anybody that doesn’t have a good spirit, anybody that’s not coming into the house with a good spirit.”

Instead, Odom was greeted by Cynthia Bailey, Teddi Mellencamp, Todd Bridges, Todrick Hall, Chris Kattan, Carson Kressley, Shanna Moakler, Mirai Nagasu, Miesha “Cupcake” Tate and Chris Kirkpatrick. During the February 2 premiere, the Darkness to Light: A Memoir author wasted no time opening up to Hall about Kardashian.

“I miss her so much. I wish I could take that time back,” he said.

Odom and Kardashian were married for four years, tying the knot after 30 days of dating in 2009. While they split in 2013, their divorce was put on hold when he was found unconscious in a brothel in 2015. The Good American designer stood by Odom’s side to help him recover but refiled for divorce in 2016. The legal paperwork was finalized that December.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum moved on with Tristan Thompson, welcoming daughter True in 2018, Odom has been candid about his desires to reconcile with his former spouse over the years. Most recently, he spoke out after Thompson admitted to fathering a child with Maralee Nicholas during his relationship with the reality star. (Kardashian and Thompson split for good in June 2021.)

“Dude is corny for that, but it’s all good,” he told TMZ on January 12. “I haven’t been fortunate enough to reach out to her. She’s gonna be all right. She’s a strong girl.”

Ahead of the season 3 premiere, Odom exclusively told Us Weekly about his Big Brother strategy.

“Even though I’m out of shape a little bit right now, I think the physical competition’s not gonna overwhelm me,” he said. “I think the hardest part of the game for me would be to be disloyal to someone, purposely.”

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. ET and Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Scroll through for everything Odom has said about Kardashian so far: