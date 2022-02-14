Warm welcome? Shanna Moakler‘s reunion with boyfriend Matthew Rondeau may not be as sweet as expected, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Shanna is going to be completely blindsided once she comes out of the house and finds out what Matthew has been up to,” the insider shares with Us, noting that Moakler, 46, “would not be happy” with her boyfriend’s behavior while she competed on CBS’s Celebrity Big Brother.

The Rhode Island native opened up on camera about how excited she was to see Rondeau again, assuming she is evicted on Monday, February 14, saying, “Oh, my God, I will get to see my man tonight. It’s going to be amazing. On Valentine’s Day.”

While Moakler has been discussing “how much she misses” her partner during her time on the reality show, the source notes that Rondeau has experienced “jealousy” watching her interactions with costar Lamar Odom. The actor recently raised eyebrows when he removed all traces of Moakler from his Instagram account and unfollowed her.

“When she comes out of the house, she’s in for a wakeup call,” the insider continues, adding that Rondeau “causes a lot of drama” when it comes to their relationship. “They were headed toward an engagement but now can be headed towards a split.”

The pair recently became a topic of discussion after Moakler’s former fellow house Teddi Mellencamp claimed that Rondeau reached out to her on social media.

“Shanna’s boyfriend, who I didn’t tag in any posts, slid into my DMs as well,” Mellencamp, 40, said on an episode of her and Tamra Judge’s “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast on February 9. “Let’s just say, ‘Shanna, when you get out of the house if he hasn’t told you anything, you need to call me girl.’”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who was eliminated during the February 4 episode of Celebrity Big Brother, explained that Rondeau was not hitting her, but he did throw shade at his girlfriend.

The former Playboy model has been in an on-and-off relationship with Rondeau since 2020. Following her ex-husband Travis Barker’s engagement to Kourtney Kardashian in October 2021, another source told Us that Moakler was in a “really great place” with Rondeau.

“[Matthew] has been her confidant during this rough time in her life and they’ve been having a lot of fun together,” the insider shared about Moakler, who shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with Barker, 46. “They seem to be very happy together and Shanna’s friends are thrilled [that] she has love in her life.”

Matthew Rondeau did not immediately respond to Us Weekly‘s request for comment.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

