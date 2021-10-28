Back on! Shanna Moakler and boyfriend Matthew Rondeau have reconciled following a brief split — and their relationship is heading in a positive direction.

“Shanna and Matthew have always been off and on, but they’re in a really great place now,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He has been her confidant during this rough time in her life and they’ve been having a lot of fun together. They seem to be very happy together and Shanna’s friends are thrilled [that] she has love in her life.”

The pair sparked reconciliation speculation after the former Playboy model, 46, shared a collage of photo booth snaps with Rondeau, 28, via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 27. In one of the photos, the former Miss USA kissed Rondeau’s cheek. She also tagged her beau in the social media upload and added a red heart emoji, along with a kissing face and a face sticking its tongue out.

The couple have been dating on and off since 2020, and a second source tells Us that they “truly” love one another.

“It’s certainly a relationship that can lead to an engagement in the near future,” the second insider adds. “They have great chemistry and enjoy doing a lot of the same things, like laying by the pool or working out together. He’ll go out of his way to travel across the country to be there for her and her family and she’ll drop whatever she has scheduled to be by his side in dire situations.”

While the source notes that their relationship could sometimes get “pretty toxic,” as evidenced by their past splits, they “keep getting back together.” However, Moakler “doesn’t like to flaunt her relationships on social media” because it can lead to unwanted questions about her romance.

The insider adds, “Unlike Travis [Barker] and Kourtney [Kardashian], they don’t like to show a lot of PDA and keep most of their relationship behind closed doors. They are homebodies and are happy just staying home, enjoying each other’s company.”

Rondeau previously confirmed the pair’s most recent split in July, telling Life & Style that the duo broke up several months prior “I’m happier than I have ever been,” the model said at the time. “I’m focusing truly on finding myself again as a person emotionally and mentally. I hope she finds what she’s looking for, but it’s not going to be me.”

The Rhode Island native was previously married to the Blink-182 drummer, 45, from 2004 to 2008. Moakler and Barker — who share son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15 — have had a rocky coparenting journey, especially amid his relationship with the Poosh founder, 42, which Us confirmed in January. (Moakler also shares daughter Atiana, 22, with Oscar De La Hoya.)

Barker proposed to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum earlier this month after less than one year of dating. While the former pageant queen has yet to publicly comment on her ex-husband’s engagement, she shared a series of cryptic Instagram Story posts shortly after the news made headlines.

The Pacific Blue alum reshared one quote that read, “Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance,” and another noting, “Tupac once said: Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a f–k.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper and Travis Cronin

