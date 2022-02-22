Setting the record straight — kind of. Matthew Rondeau is clarifying his and Shanna Moakler’s relationship status — and his feelings about her Celebrity Big Brother castmate Lamar Odom — amid rumors that the duo are on the rocks.

“What I saw and what I heard on the live feeds between Shanna and Lamar was unacceptable, and I was not happy about those word exchanges as I stated earlier,” the model, 29, wrote on his Instagram Story on Monday, February 21, of the CBS show. “However, I did not unfollow and delete the pictures between Shanna and I because of that. There are more personal reasons why I deleted and unfollowed Shanna at the time however that is NO ONE’S business other than Shanna’s and my own.”

The Rhode Island native added that he is “not jealous of Lamar Odom … or any other man,” writing, “I’m very confident in myself and know my self-worth and what I have to offer. Shanna and I truly do love one another and just never want to let each other go.”

While the actor noted that he and the former pageant queen, 46, are “on-again, off-again,” Rondeau concluded, “Are [sic] love always remains ON and grows stronger no matter what obstacles we face. So please everyone retract your negative comments and judgments elsewhere. Myself and Shanna do not deserve them.”

The Murder Party star began dating Moakler in 2020, and the duo briefly broke up and reconciled the following year. Before the Meet the Barkers alum joined Celebrity Big Brother in January, she gushed via Instagram about how “thankful” she was for her boyfriend.

Ahead of Moakler’s eviction from the show earlier this month, her castmate Teddi Mellencamp made headlines over alleged DM messages she received from Rondeau about his partner.

“Shanna’s boyfriend, who I didn’t tag in any posts, slid into my DMs as well,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 40, said during a “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast episode, noting that Rondeau “was not hitting” on her but did say “something negative about” Moakler.

“Let’s just say, Shanna, when you get out of the house, if he hasn’t told you anything, you need to call me, girl,” Mellencamp said.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the former Bridalplasty host was “in for a wake-up call” when she left the show and returned home, explaining, “Shanna is going to be completely blindsided once she comes out of the house and finds out what Matthew has been up to. … They were headed toward an engagement but now can be headed toward a split.”

The Hollywood Exes alum has yet to address speculation that she and Rondeau are going through a rough patch, exclusively telling Us last week that she had an “amazing” Valentine’s Day.

Although the former reality star did not mention Rondeau at the time, the pair packed on the PDA on a Monday stroll in San Diego, California, in photos obtained by Page Six.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!