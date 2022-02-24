After sparking split speculation, Matthew Rondeau has made it clear that he is “over” Shanna Moakler — making several accusations about their relationship via an upsetting new video.

“So, it’s over, K? Oh lord is f—king right, so record me now because this is done,” Rondeau, 29, began an Instagram Live video on Thursday, February 24, on the Meet the Barkers alum’s account. “I’m done. I’m never talking to this f—king specimen of a f—king human again. The truth is I found out that she was talking to other f—king people the whole entire time in our relationship, that’s the truth: That’s the whole f—king truth and I didn’t say a goddamn f—king thing.”

The Murder Party actor — who’s been dating Moakler, 46, on and off since 2020 — seemingly took over her social media account without permission to detail allegations about her character, claiming that the former Bridalplasty host was still in contact with her exes and still enamored with her ex-husband, Travis Barker.

“We have a laptop that we f—king share together. My name pops up in the f—king laptop; this f—king a—hole is talking to her exes,” Rondeau alleged in his social media upload while walking around his neighborhood. “She ain’t over f—king Travis, she ain’t over f—king anything. … So that’s what she f—king is. She’s a f—king whore, I don’t give a f—k, you can quote me on it. It’s f—king done. You are never gonna f—king see me with [her] again, I don’t give a f—k.”

Moakler was married to the 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer between 2004 and 2008. The Rhode Island native — who shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with the rocker — previously denied claims that she was obsessed with her former spouse and his new fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian.

“I’m in a relationship and I’m really happy, and it’s just not something that’s centered in my world, and that’s why I was so excited for this Big Brother opportunity because I wanted America to see me for who I was, and not necessarily what’s pumped out to the masses and the media sometimes,” Moakler told Entertainment Tonight on February 16 after her eviction from the CBS reality TV competition.

Shanna Moakler’s Dating History: From Dennis Quaid to Travis Barker Read article Rondeau later claimed in the aforementioned Instagram video that he has “never been disrespected and so f—king humiliated in my entire life,” alleging that she slept at their neighbor’s house on Wednesday, February 23, instead of at their shared residence. While Moakler has yet to publicly address the chef’s recent allegations, Rondeau further claimed that he makes “more money” than her and noted that she “will never see me again.” “She’s a complete f—king fabrication of life. And no, I’m not f—king drunk, not f—king high, nothing. I’m completely heartbroken,” he screamed in the video. “I’m sick of this f—king world worshiping this f—king a—hole of a human being, but all I do is f—king try. … I just want you to know who she is. She is a complete f—king liar 100 percent, a complete f—king sociopath, narcissist, piece of s—t. … No one f—king cares if you’re speaking. Bye, Felicia is right.”

During Moakler’s stint on Celebrity Big Brother earlier this month, Rondeau deleted and unfollowed her social media accounts. While she seemingly unfollowed his page after her eviction from the CBS show, the twosome were spotted packing on the PDA on Tuesday, February 22. That didn’t stop Rondeau from bringing up what he allegedly saw go down in the house, however.

“What I saw and what I heard on the live feeds between Shanna and Lamar [Odom, her Big Brother housemate] was unacceptable, and I was not happy about those word exchanges as I stated earlier,” the model wrote on his Instagram Story on Monday, February 21. “However, I did not unfollow and delete the pictures between Shanna and I because of that. There are more personal reasons why I deleted and unfollowed Shanna at the time however that is NO ONE’S business other than Shanna’s and my own.”

He added at the time: “I’m very confident in myself and know my self-worth and what I have to offer. Shanna and I truly do love one another and just never want to let each other go.”

Weeks earlier, Teddi Mellencamp made headlines after alleging that Rondeau contacted her via social media, badmouthing the former Miss USA.

“Shanna’s boyfriend, who I didn’t tag in any posts, slid into my DMs as well,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 40, said during a February episode of her “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast, noting that Rondeau said “something negative about” her former Big Brother costar. “Let’s just say, Shanna, when you get out of the house, if he hasn’t told you anything, you need to call me, girl.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Moakler regarding the allegations. A source, meanwhile, tells Us: “Matthew is spinning the story. She would never sleep with a married man. The thought of it is ridiculous. She wasn’t cheating on Matthew.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

