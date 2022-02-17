Not interested. Shanna Moakler didn’t hold back regarding the public assumption that she is “obsessed” with ex-husband Travis Barker and his now-fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian.

“I’m in a relationship and I’m really happy, and it’s just not something that’s centered in my world, and that’s why I was so excited for this Big Brother opportunity, because I wanted America to see me for who I was, and not necessarily what’s pumped out to the masses and the media sometimes,” Moakler, 46, who is currently in a relationship with Matthew Rondeau, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, February 16.

The CBS personality noted that she doesn’t mind that her kids will appear on the upcoming Kardashians reality series with their father. Moakler and Barker, 46, share son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16.

“I won’t be tuning in. But I think it’s fine if this is an opportunity that they want to be a part of,” the Rhode Island native, who also shares daughter Atiana, 22, with ex Oscar De La Hoya, added. “My children are my first priority and, that’s one thing that I think Travis and I do agree on.”

Moakler explained that her children’s happiness comes before any tension with the famous family, saying, “That’s probably the only thing we agree on, but our children come first and their happiness. As long as the Kardashians are good to my kids, that’s all that matters to me as a mom. As long as they’re happy, and that’s the key.”

The former Playboy model, who was married to the musician from 2004 to 2008, previously opened up about Barker’s romance with Kardashian, 42, feeling too familiar.

“I’m not bothered by them and I don’t even find them even scandalous or whatever. Like, if you’re in love and you want to show that off, go for it,” Moakler exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2021. “What was weird is that they were posting about a movie [True Romance] that Travis and I basically bonded over. I called him Clarence in the movie. We named our daughter after the character Alabama in the movie. I walked down the aisle to ‘You’re So Cool’ from True Romance. Our first dance at our wedding was to the love song from True Romance.”

Moakler claimed that Barker and Kardashian could be affecting her relationship with her kids.

“I think it’s in poor taste to have your new girlfriend sit there while you put a skull and cross bones over my name and post it,” she said about the couple, who announced their engagement in October 2021. “But why post about it if you’re not trying to shade me? And then, of course, you know, my kids see that. They see their father basically insulting their mother, you know?”

After the former pageant winner joined season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother earlier this month, a source revealed to Us that Moakler had no plans to “publicly” discuss the Kardashian family.

“[Shanna] has to bite her lips sometimes and is definitely careful about what she says and mindful of what can happen as a result,” the insider added, noting that Kardashian and Barker were “not watching” his ex-wife on the competition show. “Her kids are very close to Travis so she wouldn’t want to say something that would hurt them and cause their relationship to get strained again.”

Following her eviction on Monday, February 14, the former Miss USA weighed in on viewers connecting her to the Kardashians family during her time on the show.

“Obviously, the Kardashians are a huge family and that brings a lot of traction, but I try to just keep all that sort of media attention out of it,” she shared with Us, adding that it was nice to return from CBB in time for Valentine’s Day. “It was very refreshing to be able to come home and just decompress and be around my things. It was so nice.”

