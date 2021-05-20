Setting the record straight. Shanna Moakler believes her ex-husband, Travis Barker, is subtly shading her through his PDA-filled relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

“I’m not bothered by them and I don’t even find them even scandalous or whatever. Like, if you’re in love and you want to show that off, go for it,” Moakler, 46, told Us Weekly exclusively, noting that she has no issue with the couple displaying their love on social media.

The former Miss USA added, however, that there were too many similarities in this new romance compared to her past relationship with Barker, 45.

“What was weird is that they were posting about a movie [True Romance] that Travis and I basically bonded over. I called him Clarence in the movie. We named our daughter after the character Alabama in the movie. I walked down the aisle to ‘You’re So Cool’ from True Romance. Our first dance at our wedding was to the love song from True Romance,” she told Us.

Moakler also cited Barker’s romantic gesture for Kardashian’s birthday in April as an example. “Then, like, having the banner fly over, which is documented in our TV show, Meet the Barkers. I just said that I thought it was kind of weird,” she said.

While Moakler finds it strange to see her ex-husband bonding over the same things with Kardashian, 42, she is choosing to focus on her own life.

“I’m with my boyfriend, Matthew [Rondeau]. I’m super happy. We’re in such a great place and the things that I create with him, I’m not recycling from my past relationship,” she said.

Moakler, who has a Skinny Dippers swimsuit line coming out soon, was married to the Blink-182 drummer from 2004 to 2008. They share son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15.

Barker started publicly dating the Poosh founder in January and the duo have gushed over one another ever since.

While she insists she’s OK with the romance, Moakler struggles when her ex-husband gets their children involved.

“I think it’s in poor taste to have your new girlfriend sit there while you put a skull and cross bones over my name and post it. … But why post about it if you’re not trying to shade me? And then, of course, you know, my kids see that. They see their father basically insulting their mother, you know?” she told Us, referring to Barker getting Kardashian’s name tattooed on him and later having the reality star tattoo “I love you” on him as well.

Earlier this week, Moakler’s children took to social media to talk about their relationship with their mother. Her daughter, Alabama, shared via Instagram: “My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret.”

Her son, Landon, also wrote in a TikTok comment that Moakler wasn’t “in [their] lives like” Barker was.

The Rhode Island native added that her only issue is what their kids are witnessing and how it impacts her bond with them.

“I don’t have any feelings toward either one of them, like, I’m not jealous of them [Travis and Kourtney], I don’t think about them. Like I’m in a relationship with Matthew and we’re doing our own thing. If they want to run off into the sunset like by all means, but you know, don’t alienate my children in the process,” Moakler said.

With reporting by Diana Cooper