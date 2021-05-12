Love you, mean it! Travis Barker has added yet another tattoo to his collection to show his love for girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. But this time — the Poosh founder also served as the tattoo artist!

On Wednesday, May 12, the 42-year-old reality star took to Instagram to show off her new skills (seriously, who knew?!) and her beau’s adoring new ink. She tattooed a cursive print design that says “I love you.”

“I tattoo,” Kardashian bluntly captioned her post, which took her 120 million followers behind-the-scenes of her foray into tattoo artistry. In the first picture of the series, the mom of three looks every bit the professional, wearing black latex gloves and holding a needle ever so gently on the 45-year-old drummer’s lower right arm.

Keep scrolling through the series, and it becomes clear that the star, who has been dating Barker since January 2021, designed the tattoo in her own handwriting! While there were a handful of scribbles and trail and errors, she eventually landed on a pretty — and very delicate — script font.



Barker clearly loved his new ink, calling it the “best tattoo ever” in his Instagram Stories. He even jumped into the comments section on Kardashian’s post, writing, “Woman of many talents🖤 .” His comment obviously attracted the attention of fans, getting nearly 10,000 likes in just an hour.

Others were generally impressed with the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s handwriting, inquiring where they can sign up to get inked. “Honestly you have the best penmanship I have ever seen,” Scotty Cunha wrote. A Poosh employee added: “What’s your price? You think I can get a @poosh fam discount? Jk Jk.”

While Barker has no shortage of tattoos, the musician has at least two others on his body with a special connection to Kardashian. In April 2021, the Blink 182 band member had “Kourtney” inked in script on his chest, just above his left nipple.

Kardashian took to Instagram on April 9 to show of the tribute tattoo, giving fans a flash of her red French manicure, which featured heart-shaped flowers.

In March 2021, Barker shared a snap via Instagram of a thigh tattoo, which was inked by Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Chuey Quintanar. The design reads, “You’re so cool,” a reference to Quentin Tarantino’s movie True Romance.

But get this: the ink appears to be in Kardashian’s handwriting, signifying the tattoo has a special meaning for the couple.