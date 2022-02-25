Addressing his arrest. Matthew Rondeau was released from jail on Thursday, February 24, following an alleged altercation with Shanna Moakler, and he subsequently took to Instagram to share a statement.

“Today was one of the most heartbreaking days of my life,” the model, 29, wrote on his Story of being taken into custody for felony domestic violence. “To my family and friends, I just want you to know I love you so so much. You know I’d never lay a hand on another woman. My mother is my angel and my best friend. She raised me right.”

The Rhode Island native went on to write that he was “so disappointed and sad” to see how the truth had been “flip[ped].”

Rondeau, who went public with his relationship with the 46-year-old Celebrity Big Brother alum in 2020, concluded, “I’m safe and I’m just moving forward. I’m just mentally drained and in complete disbelief. The love of my life has made me out to be the villain. This will be my last post for awhile. God bless everyone who actually knows the truth of who I am and how I am as a man.”

The Murder Party star was arrested on Thursday morning after posting an alarming video via Moakler’s Instagram account.

“The truth is I found out that she was talking to other f–king people the whole entire time in our relationship,” Rondeau claimed in the Live, going on to call the former pageant queen a “whore” who was “not over” her ex-husband, Travis Barker. “I’m done. I’m never talking to this f–king specimen of a f–king human again.”

The actress was “OK” following the “traumatic experience,” Moakler’s manager, David Weintraub, told Us Weekly in a statement afterward, adding, “Thankfully, the police saved her from harm’s way, and she is doing fine. At the moment, she asks that she is given her space to adjust to life after this trauma.”

The Meet the Barkers alum’s daughter Alabama, 16, also assured Moakler’s fans that the former Bridalplasty host was “OK” via Instagram Stories. “I’m not sure what happened on her [Instagram] live I’m in contact with her,” the teen wrote. “That man needs serious help!”

The actor was released at 4:35 p.m. PT, six hours after his booking. Rondeau’s next court date is June 23, 2022, at Van Nuys Municipality Court.

