Alabama Barker Says Mom Shanna Moakler Is OK After Matthew Rondeau Arrest

Checking in. Alabama Barker assured fans that her mother, Shanna Moakler, is safe after Matthew Rondeau‘s arrest.

“Just texted my mom,” the Meet the Barkers alum, 16, wrote in an Instagram Story on Thursday, February 24. “I’m not sure what happened on her [Instagram] live I’m in contact with her and she is okay ♥️ That man needs serious help!”

Earlier on Thursday, Us Weekly confirmed that the Murder Party star, 29, was arrested after he posted an alarming video about the Celebrity Big Brother alum, 46, on Moakler’s Instagram account. According to TMZ, Rondeau was booked on charges of felony domestic violence.

“I’m done. I’m never talking to this f–king specimen of a f–king human again,” the model said in the since-deleted video. “The truth is I found out that she was talking to other f–king people the whole entire time in our relationship.”

The chef also claimed that the former pageant queen still has feelings for her ex-husband, Travis Barker, whom she divorced in 2008. In addition to Alabama, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, and Moakler share son Landon, 18.

Rondeau went on to allege that the model spent the night at a neighbor’s home on Wednesday, February 23, claiming that she cheated on him with married men.

After his shocking rant, an insider told Us that the actor’s allegations were not true. “Matthew is spinning the story,” the source explained. “She would never sleep with a married man. The thought of it is ridiculous. She wasn’t cheating on Matthew.”

Earlier this week, Rondeau slammed Moakler’s “unacceptable” behavior with her Celebrity Big Brother costar Lamar Odom amid rumors that the couple’s relationship was on the rocks. “[I am] not jealous of Lamar Odom … or any other man,” he wrote via Instagram on Monday, February 21. “I’m very confident in myself and know my self-worth and what I have to offer. Shanna and I truly do love one another and just never want to let each other go.”

At the time, Rondeau clarified that he and his girlfriend have an “on-again, off-again” relationship. “Are [sic] love always remains ON and grows stronger no matter what obstacles we face,” he added. “So please everyone retract your negative comments and judgments elsewhere. Myself and Shanna do not deserve them.”

Moakler, for her part, has not responded to Rondeau’s recent allegations. In his video, the poker player also claimed that the Rhode Island native “will never see” him again. “She’s a complete f—king fabrication of life,” he yelled. “And no, I’m not f—king drunk, not f—king high, nothing. I’m completely heartbroken.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!