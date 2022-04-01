So sweet! Travis Barker wished his former stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, a happy 23rd birthday in a touching Instagram tribute.

“Nobody likes you when you’re 23. Happy birthday, I love you so much @atianadelahoya,” the Blink-182 rocker, 46, wrote alongside an Instagram beach selfie with the model on Thursday, March 31, adding a winking emoji. The caption referenced the band’s 1999 release “What’s My Age Again?”

The birthday girl commented on the social media upload: “Love you! Feeling very liked this year.”

The drummer entered Atiana’s life in 2002 when he began dating Atiana’s mom, Shanna Moakler. (The actress, 47, shares her daughter with ex Oscar De La Hoya.)

Barker wed Moakler in 2004, and the former couple became the parents of son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, in 2003 and 2005, respectively. The duo split in 2006, only to briefly reconcile and call it quits again in 2008.

The Grammy nominee is now in a relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, proposing to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, in October 2021. The Transplants member shares a sweet bond with her children with ex Scott Disick — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

In fact, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2021 that the couple initially bonded through parenting. “They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot,” the insider explained at the time. “Their kids’ friendship had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together.”

Landon gave the pair his seal of approval in April 2021 when he called their relationship “true love” via Instagram. His younger sister referred to the Kardashians star as her “stepmom” three months later.

Atiana, for her part, has been photographed spending time with the Poosh creator on multiple occasions, from wearing matching robes in October 2021 to enjoying a beach day four months prior.

Kardashian and the musician are currently trying to expand their family, the reality star revealed in a trailer for her family’s upcoming Hulu show earlier this month.

“They will have a baby together without any doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how,” a source exclusively told Us ahead of the footage’s release. “Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural birth. She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically. … Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives.”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.