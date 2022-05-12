Tinder-ing with mom! Shanna Moakler is single and ready to mingle — and daughter Alabama is helping her do it.

“Alabama is helping set her mom on dates,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, May 11. “Shanna’s actively looking for a new boyfriend. Her daughter helped her set up a profile on a dating app and was helping her swipe left and right.”

The Celebrity Big Brother alum, 47, and daughter Alabama, 16 — whom she shares with ex-husband Travis Barker — reconnected for an “amazing Mother’s Day,” the source revealed to Us, and the model “couldn’t have been happier.”

The insider added, “It was a lovely day. In fact, they were laughing uncontrollably.”

The mother-daughter duo, who were previously estranged, reconnected after Moakler’s ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau went on a tirade on the reality star’s Instagram.

“Just texted my mom,” Alabama captioned a February social media post. “I’m not sure what happened on her [Instagram] live I’m in contact with her and she is okay ♥️ That man needs serious help!”

While Shanna’s other kids, Landon, 18 (whom she also shares with the Blink-182 drummer, 46), and Atiana, 23 (whom she shares with Oscar De La Hoya), chose to spend the day with Barker and the Kardashians, there was nothing but good vibes between the family.

“The other two children spoke with Shanna on Sunday,” the insider explained. “They sent their regards, but went to Kourtney’s Mother’s Day celebration.” Barker and Kardashian, 42, got engaged in October 2021 after dating for after a year of dating.

Moakler her daughter’s previous issues came to light after a 2021 Instagram post by the 16-year-old that claimed the former model was an absentee parent.

“My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom?” Alabama wrote to her followers at the time. “Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

The post came one day after Landon told a TikTok troll that the Rhode Island native “isn’t in [their] lives like” their dad is.

A source exclusively told Us in January 2021 that the teenagers are “very close” with Kardashian’s three children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, and that “they became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot. The insider added at the time, “Their kids’ friendship had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together.”

Reporting by Diana Cooper

