Honoring her father. Alabama Barker shared a loving — and telling — tribute to dad Travis Barker on Sunday, June 19.

“I love u beyond words can describe, your [sic] somebody who always made sure family was first,” the 16-year-old captioned a Christmas photo of her and the rocker, 46, via her Instagram Story on Father’s Day.

“I have so much respect for the ways you’ve taught me in many aspects,” she continued. “Thank you for bringing me into this world and showing me how a real man treats you.”

Barker married Kourtney Kardashian last month, a relationship that Alabama has vocally supported since they took their romance public in early 2021.

The teen has had her struggles, meanwhile, with mom Shanna Moakler, who was married to Barker from 2004 to 2008. Last year, Alabama told her Instagram followers that the Celebrity Big Brother alum, 47, has “never completely been in [her] life,” writing, “Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

However, the two have grown closer over the last year. In February, Us Weekly confirmed that Moakler’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Matthew Rondeau was arrested for felony domestic violence after he posted an alarming video via Instagram. The Meet the Barkers alum was later issued a weeklong emergency protective order.

“Just texted my mom,” Alabama captioned a February social media post. “I’m not sure what happened on her [Instagram] live I’m in contact with her and she is okay ♥️ That man needs serious help!”

Though Moakler told Us in May that she was hoping to “heal” her relationship with Rondeau, 29, an insider revealed that Alabama was hoping to find a new love match for her mother.

“Alabama is helping set her mom on dates,” a source exclusively told Us last month. “Shanna’s actively looking for a new boyfriend. Her daughter helped her set up a profile on a dating app and was helping her swipe left and right.”

The duo reconnected for an “amazing Mother’s Day,” the insider explained, and the model “couldn’t have been happier.”

A week after their Mother’s Day celebration, Alabama officially welcomed her new stepmom to the family. Kardashian, 43, married the Blink-182 drummer on May 22 in Portofino, Italy (after a California courthouse ceremony the week prior).

All of the reality star and Barker’s children were there for the Italian ceremony. The Poosh founder shares children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick. In addition to Alabama, the DTA Records founder shares Landon, 18, with the former Miss USA, and he parents Atiana De La Hoya, 23, Moakler’s daughter from her relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!