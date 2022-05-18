Not quite on again. Shanna Moakler clarified that she and Matthew Rondeau are not back together after she posted a photo hinting at their reunion.

“I know my family just wants to see me happy,” the Meet the Barkers alum, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, May 18. “I know they know both Matthew and I are doing the work to heal and be better people.”

Moakler added that she’s “hoping” to rekindle her romance with the model, 29, but confirmed that they are “not officially together” right now.

The former Miss USA shared a photo of herself and Rondeau embracing via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, which left followers wondering whether the duo are giving their relationship another shot. “This is who has my heart,” she wrote in a caption. “If you don’t like it, I don’t care. If you have nothing nice to say, go away. He is kind, he is loving he is talented and he is loved.”

While speaking to Us, Moakler added: “Relationships can be difficult when played out in the public eye, but love is love and I love him, and I know the people who know us will support us.”

In February, Rondeau made headlines when he posted an expletive-laden video on Moakler’s Instagram account. “I’m done. I’m never talking to this f—king specimen of a f—king human again,” he said in the since-deleted clip. “The truth is I found out that she was talking to other f—king people the whole entire time in our relationship, that’s the truth: That’s the whole f—king truth and I didn’t say a goddamn f—king thing.”

Shortly after the video was posted, the Murder Party star was arrested for felony domestic violence. He was later released on $50,000 bail.

Two weeks later, the duo were spotted together in Rhode Island, but Moakler later told Us that they weren’t back together.

“Matthew and I are not together. However, we’re remaining cordial,” she said in April. “I think he and I have a very deep love for one another. I love him very, very much. He’s someone that I was with for two years and, you know, obviously, we had a very public incident, which was embarrassing for both of us. It’s not something either one of us are proud of.”

At the time, the former Playboy model said she understood why some observers were “triggered” by the pair’s on-again, off-again romance.

“I know people who have been in relationships where there’s been any form of abuse, whether it’s mental, verbal, emotionally, it’s very, very triggering,” the Celebrity Big Brother alum told Us. “I’m a mother and I want my children, and especially my daughters, to see me as a strong woman who has self-respect and self-esteem, and I want my son to see that as well.”

The Rhode Island native shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-husband Travis Barker, whom she divorced in 2008. She also shares daughter Atiana, 23, with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

After Rondeau’s Instagram outburst, Alabama took to social media to let fans know she’d checked on her mom — and shared some choice words for Moakler’s boyfriend. “I’m not sure what happened on her [Instagram] Live I’m in contact with her and she is okay,” Alabama wrote via Instagram in February. “That man needs serious help!”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!