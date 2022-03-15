Just a coincidence. Shanna Moakler was recently spotted with ex Matthew Rondeau in Rhode Island — but a source exclusively tells Us Weekly the run-in wasn’t planned.

The off-on couple were photographed together in Providence on Sunday, March 13. Moakler, 46, was in town visiting her parents and didn’t have “any intention of meeting” the actor, 29, during her East Coast stay, per the insider.

“She did not fly across the country to see Matthew,” the source tells Us, adding that the former beauty pageant queen “solely went to see her family” in her home state.

While the pair’s reunion sparked rumors that they may be giving their romance another try amid their ups and downs, the insider doesn’t believe Moakler and Rondeau are back together. However, the situation is “worrying for Shanna’s friends and family, who are very concerned,” the source says.

The twosome began dating in 2020. Moakler was previously married to Travis Barker from 2004 to 2008, with whom she shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16. The former Playboy model is also the mother of daughter Atiana, 22, with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

The Meet the Barkers alum’s relationship with Rondeau raised eyebrows during her stint on Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year. Following her February elimination from the CBS reality competition, the Murder Party star made a series of shocking accusations about Moakler in an expletive-filled Instagram video. Soon after, he was arrested for felony domestic violence after an altercation with the former Miss Universe.

Rondeau was released from police custody after six hours. The former Bridalplasty host was subsequently granted an emergency protective order against him. According to the source, Moakler “has not gotten a restraining order” since the temporary filing expired earlier this month.

In the aftermath of the traumatic experience, Moakler reflected on the “highs and lows” she and Rondeau had been through. “It’s very difficult because it’s, like, I just lost the man that I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with and my best friend,” she exclusively told Us on March 2. “I had a plan for my life. … Now I don’t know where I’m at in my world, so I’m trying to get the help that I need to get myself back on track and in a good headspace so I can move forward.”

One day later, the reality TV personality told People she’s pregnant with her fourth child, adding, “This has been a very difficult week, but I’m taking everything day by day.”

Before her visit to Rhode Island, Moakler was focusing on “recovering” amid her “emotional time,” a second source told Us. “She’s not getting back with him, that’s for sure,” the insider claimed. “She’s completely done.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

