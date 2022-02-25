Teddi Mellencamp spent time with Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau hours before his arrest — and she didn’t hold back about the warning signs.

“It’s actually so heartbreaking to me because I saw Shanna yesterday and it was so good to see her,” Mellencamp, 40, who was at the season 3 Celebrity Big Brother party with Moakler, 46, said on her “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast on Friday, February 25.

During the episode, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum detailed her interactions with the couple, telling cohost Tamra Judge, “She was back together with the guy and you want to believe that that guy is going to show you — maybe his DMs to me were wrong.”

Mellencamp, who previously called Rondeau, 29, out for sending her negative messages about his girlfriend, called the behavior a “red flag” that she hoped “was a one-off.”

“I hope she doesn’t take him back because even hanging out with him last night, you could see it in his eyes,” the reality star claimed, adding that the Rhode Island native is meant to appear on her podcast next week.

The Indiana native’s insight comes after Rondeau was arrested on Thursday, February 24. That same day, he shared an alarming video on Moakler’s Instagram account.

In the lengthy post, Rondeau accused the CBS personality of having romantic feelings for her ex-husband, Travis Barker, and her Celebrity Big Brother costar Lamar Odom, saying, “We have a laptop that we f–king share together. My name pops up in the f–king laptop; this f–king a–hole is talking to her exes. She ain’t over f–king Travis, she ain’t over anything. … So that’s what she f–king is. She’s a f–king whore, I don’t give a f–k, you can quote me on it. It’s f–king done. You are never gonna f–king see me with this f–king c–t again, I don’t give a f–k.”

Mellencamp pointed out on Friday that she felt uncomfortable with Rondeau’s behavior.

“I also didn’t like that he showed [her] address and the neighbors. To me, she was probably trying to get away from him,” the accountability coach detailed. “The only thing I’ve talked to her since — I mean I was calling her a thousand times this morning. I just said, ‘Please just tell me that you are OK.’ And she said, ‘I am OK.’ I don’t want to push her because I can’t even imagine what she is going through.”

Shortly after the Murder Party star slammed Moakler, Us Weekly confirmed that the police arrested Rondeau for felony domestic violence after a fight. He was released six hours after his booking.

Later that day, Moakler’s manager, David Weintraub, told Us that his client was safe after the dispute, saying in a statement, “Thankfully, the police saved her from harm’s way, and she is doing fine. At the moment, she asks that she is given her space to adjust to life after this trauma.”

Rondeau, for his part, addressed his legal issues once he was released.

“Today was one of the most heartbreaking days of my life,” the model wrote on his Instagram Story on Thursday. “To my family and friends, I just want you to know I love you so so much. You know I’d never lay a hand on another woman. My mother is my angel and my best friend. She raised me right.”

He also claimed that the truth had become “flip[ped]” amid the situation. “I’m safe and I’m just moving forward. I’m just mentally drained and in complete disbelief. The love of my life has made me out to be the villain,” he concluded. “This will be my last post for awhile. God bless everyone who actually knows the truth of who I am and how I am as a man.”

Mellencamp, however, voiced her concerns about Moakler amid the “traumatic” moments in her romantic relationship, adding, “I really hope that this is the end. I don’t have awareness of what happened, but I can’t imagine what she is feeling right now. It is freaking brutal. I am glad she is safe.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

