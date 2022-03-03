Shanna Moakler is going to be a mom — again. The Celebrity Big Brother alum is pregnant with her fourth baby amid her drama with on-again, off-again boyfriend Matthew Rondeau.

“I took a pregnancy test and it is positive,” the actress, 46, told People on Thursday, March 3. “This has been a very difficult week, but I’m taking everything day by day.”

The Rhode Island native’s reveal comes one week after Rondeau, 29, was arrested following a dispute with Moakler. The model was released from custody after six hours, and the former Bridalplasty host was subsequently granted an emergency protective order, which is valid through Thursday.

The exes began dating in 2020. Prior to their relationship, the former Playboy model dated Hells Angels biker Bryan Sollima.

Moakler was previously married to Travis Barker from 2004 to 2008, and the pair share son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16. The former pageant queen is also the mother of daughter Atiana, 22, with ex-boyfriend Oscar De La Hoya.

Although the Meet the Barkers alum has publicly feuded with her youngest two children via social media over the years, Moakler shared a sweet selfie with Alabama on Tuesday, March 1.

The social media upload came days after the teenager slammed Rondeau. “Just texted my mom,” Alabama wrote via Instagram Stories on February 24. “I’m not sure what happened on her [Instagram] live I’m in contact with her and she is okay. That man needs serious help!”

Moakler is “completely done” with the actor, a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, noting, “She’s not getting back with him, that’s for sure.”

The insider added, “Shanna is doing OK and is just recovering from yesterday’s traumatic experience.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum spoke exclusively to Us on Wednesday, March 2, explaining how “difficult” life has been since Rondeau’s arrest.

“I just lost the man that I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with and my best friend,” Moakler said of the Murder Party star, who has been dropped by his talent agents. “I had a plan for my life. … Now I don’t know where I’m at in my world, so I’m trying to get the help that I need to get myself back on track and in a good headspace so I can move forward.”

Rondeau has yet to comment on Moakler’s pregnancy news.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

