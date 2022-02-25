After Matthew Rondeau was arrested, Shanna Moakler is ready to move on.

“She’s not getting back with him, that’s for sure,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the former Miss USA, 46. “She’s completely done.”

The Meet the Barkers alum had been dating the model, 29, on and off since 2020, with the insider noting that Rondeau had since been “kicked out” of her house.

“She’s been with him for a few years and she was serious about their relationship,” the source explains. “They bonded with each other’s families, they’ve spoken about marriage, they lived with each other — so it’s just an emotional time for her right now. Shanna is doing OK and is just recovering from yesterday’s traumatic experience.”

Us previously confirmed on Thursday, February 24, that Rondeau had been arrested for felony domestic violence following an alleged altercation with Moakler.

Several hours earlier, Rondeau made headlines after sharing a concerning video via Moakler’s Instagram account where he alleged that she was still fixated on ex-husband Travis Barker and slept at another man’s house the night before. (The former pageant queen was married to the Blink-182 drummer, 46, from 2004 to 2008 and they share son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16.)

“So, it’s over, K? Oh lord is f–king right, so record me now because this is done,” the Murder Party actor said via a since-deleted Instagram video. “I’m done. I’m never talking to this f–king specimen of a f–king human again. The truth is I found out that she was talking to other f–king people the whole entire time in our relationship.”

A source told Us at the time that Rondeau is “spinning the story,” noting that Moakler “would never” sleep with a married man.

After the incident, both Alabama and her manager, David Weintraub, reassured fans that the former Bridalplasty host was feeling better.

“Just texted my mom,” the teenager captioned a Thursday social media upload. “I’m not sure what happened on her [Instagram] live I’m in contact with her and she is OK ♥️ That man needs serious help!”

Weintraub, for his part, told Us via a statement that his client felt “especially” thankful amid all the well wishes.

“Thank you to everyone calling with concern about Shanna. She is OK and survived this traumatic experience,” the DWE Talent CEO added. “Thankfully, the police saved her from harm’s way and she is doing fine. At the moment, she asks that she is given her space to adjust to life after this trauma.”

Rondeau was released from jail later that day, subsequently sharing a statement via his Instagram Story.

“Today was one of the most heartbreaking days of my life,” he wrote on Thursday. “To my family and friends, I just want you to know I love you so so much. You know I’d never lay a hand on another woman. My mother is my angel and my best friend. She raised me right. … I’m safe and I’m just moving forward. I’m just mentally drained and in complete disbelief. The love of my life has made me out to be the villain. This will be my last post for awhile. God bless everyone who actually knows the truth of who I am and how I am as a man.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

