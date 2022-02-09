Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Defends Making TikTok With Shirtless Dad

Rolling her eyes at the haters. Travis Barker’s 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, clapped back at trolls after posting a TikTok with her father.

“Meet my dad,” the teenager captioned a Tuesday, February 8, video with herself dancing while the shirtless Blink-182 rocker, 46, drank a green smoothie as Kalan.FrFr and Bino Rideaux’s “Tell Me” played.

When a social media user called the song choice “strange,” the teen replied, “Y’all do to f–kin much stop trying to make s–t weird. Worry about yourself it’s old.”

Alabama went on to “like” a comment showing support for her bond with the drummer, reading, “Princess + Rockstar dad = dynamic duo.”

Barker and his then-wife, Shanna Moakler, welcomed Alabama in 2005. She arrived two years after big brother Landon, now 18. (The former pageant queen, 46, is also the mother of daughter Atiana, 22, from a previous relationship, and Barker remains close with the model.)

Last year, Alabama told her Instagram followers that Moakler has “never completely been in [her] life,” writing, “Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

Landon subsequently wrote that his mom wasn’t in his life as much as Barker.

The actress called her kids’ May 2021 comments “completely rediculous [sic]” at the time before going on to tell Us Weekly how “false” their claims were.

The Rhode Island native explained, “I feel like, as teenagers, they do rebel and say things sometimes they don’t mean. As a mother … I’ll always be there for my children, no matter what. I love them. I understand that we all have growing pains.”

The following month, Moakler told Page Six that she still wasn’t speaking to Landon and Alabama, explaining, “There’s still some distance. I’m just trying to give everybody some space so we can heal and come back together again. … I don’t really know what’s going to happen in the future. It’s been very difficult and emotional and sad.”

Alabama maintains a sweet bond with Barker’s fiancé, Kourtney Kardashian, calling the reality star, 42, her “stepmom” in a July 2021 Instagram video.

Barker proposed to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum in October 2021, one year after the duo sparked dating rumors.

