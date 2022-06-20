All in the family. Kris Jenner gave a Father’s Day shout-out to all of her grandchildren’s dads, including Tristan Thompson and Kanye West.

“Happy Father’s Day to all of the amazing fathers in our lives!!!” the momager, 66, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 19. “Thank you for loving our little ones the way you do. They are so lucky to have you as their daddies.”

The photo collage included a photo of Rob Kardashian and daughter Dream, 5, who he shares with ex Blac Chyna, and Kris included a special message for her only son. “To my son, Rob … you are the most amazing daddy and seeing the bond you have with Dream brings me more joy than you’ll ever know. You were born to be a daddy. I love you!” she wrote.

The post included eight photos to honor all the dads in the Safely founder’s immediate family. Other snaps showed Scott Disick with his and Kourtney Kardashian‘s three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign; Travis Scott and Stormi, Kylie Jenner‘s eldest child; the late Robert Jenner with Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob and Kourtney; Caitlyn Jenner with Kendall Jenner and Kylie; the Yeezy designer with his and Kim’s four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm; Travis Barker on the red carpet with the Poosh founder and stepson Reign as well as his children with Shanna Moakler, Landon and Alabama, and Atiana, Moakler’s child with Oscar De La Hoya; and finally, Thompson smiling with True, his and Khloe’s daughter.

The matriarch concluded, “Happy Father’s Day and I hope everyone has a beautiful day surrounded by so much love.”

Commenters noticed Tristan’s inclusion right away, with some calling Kris “such a class act” for looking past his recent drama. Others said the 31-year-old didn’t deserve to be included. “Should’ve posted a pic of Khloe instead of Tristan!” one follower wrote.

While the athlete and Khloe, 37, ended their relationship late last year, the drama only just aired in the Thursday, June 16, episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. The Strong Looks Better Naked author discovered that Thompson was being sued by Maralee Nichols for child support after she conceived son Theo during their affair. The NBA star admitted to sleeping with the fitness model in court documents, which Khloé only discovered when the documents were made public.

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world,” the Good American founder explained during the episode. “A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f–king heads-up before the rest of the world?” she told the cameras. “It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would prefer to be alone than to be around people.”

The Kardashians has also shown Kim’s struggles with West, 45, amid their divorce. The 41-year-old revealed that the rapper stormed out of her Saturday Night Live performance and was stalling their divorce. Still, the Skims founder has made it clear that she wants to maintain an amicable coparenting relationship with her kids’ dad and honored him on Father’s Day.

“Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, sharing family photos of her ex with their four children. “Happy Father’s Day Ye.”

Scroll down to see how the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated Father’s Day: