No evil stepmom here! Travis Barker’s son, Landon Barker, has nothing but nice things to say about Kourtney Kardashian after his dad married the reality star.

“She’s amazing,” the 18-year-old told E! News’ Daily Pop at his boohooMAN clothing launch on Tuesday, June 14. “I love Kourt so much. I love expanding the family.”

After Travis and Kardashian tied the knot in a lavish, Dolce & Gabbana-styled wedding in Italy last month, they’re now officially a family. That means their children, including Landon, Alabama, 16, and Atiana, 22, for Travis, and Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, for Kardashian, can call each other step-siblings.

“It was great to go out there and see my dad super happy with his new wife,” Landon, whom Travis shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, told the outlet about the nuptials. “It was honestly amazing. It was all a beautiful experience.”

The model-musician wasn’t just talking about the epic romance between his dad and new stepmom, but the gorgeous fashions he and Kardashian’s kids, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, wore throughout the whole experience.

“It worked out very well and it was actually unplanned,” he continued. “I totally did not know everybody else was going to wear roses that night and then we pull up and we’re all in roses. I was like, ‘Hell yeah.'”

Kravis, who went public with their relationship in January 2021, originally became “close” because of their children, so it’s no surprise they’re on board with their parents getting married. “They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “Their kids’ friendship had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together.”

Despite the kids getting along well and loving their new stepmom, Travis’ ex-wife, Moakler, wasn’t too happy about the “wedge” the new relationship caused between her and her children. “The Kardashians are buying my kids Prada every other day,” the former pageant queen told Us in May 2021. “They’re going on lavish trips. They’re doing all these things, which is fine. I think it’s nice that they’re being kind to my kids. I want that for my children. I don’t think it’s great when they put a wedge in between their biological mother.”

Things seemed to improve, however, as Moakler had kind things to say about the Italian wedding which included her offspring in the festivities. “I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. I will continue to only want the best for my children,” the former model told Us. “It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair.”

