A major milestone. Travis Barker celebrated his son Landon Barker‘s high school graduation and gushed about how happy he is about his big accomplishment.

“So proud of you @landonasherbarker,” the Blink 182 drummer, 46, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, June 4, along with two black-and-white photos of the 18-year-old. “It has been a great pleasure and honor to raise you and I can’t wait to witness all the amazing things you’re going to do and become. Congratulations on graduating, I love you.”

The graduate also got a message of congratulations from his new stepmother, Kourtney Kardashian, who gushed in the comments of Travis’ post, “I am so proud of you @landonasherbarker !! 🥺🖤😎.”

The Poosh founder, 43, has gotten close to Landon and his sisters, Alabama and Atiana De La Hoya, since she began dating Travis in October 2020. “They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly three months later, noting that the kids’ friendship helped bring them together. “Their kids’ friendship had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together.”

The musician shares Landon and Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and has maintained a close relationship with Atiana, the former pageant queen’s daughter with Oscar De La Hoya. Kardashian and her stepchildren — along with her son, Reign — enjoyed a family day out at Disneyland in April and she gushed about how happy she was to have Travis’ kids in her life.

“Grateful for all of the blessings God has given me on my 43rd year of life 🥰😊❤️‍🔥 heart full,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. Landon responded in the comments: “Such a great time!”

Despite her initial rocky relationship with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, Moakler told Us in February 2021 that she’s glad her children are happy with their new, blended family. “As long as she’s great to my kids and they’re both happy, I’m happy for them,” she said at the time. “I absolutely am super happy for them. I think they’ve been friends for a really long time. My kids seem to really like her, and they all seem [to be] in a good place, and I’m in a good place, so it’s good!”

She continued: “[They are the] first priority for Travis and I no matter where we’re at — as friends or acquaintances.”

All three of the producer’s kids played a role in his lavish Italian wedding to Kardashian last month, with Alabama, 16, and Atiana, 23, acting as bridesmaids.

“I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. I will continue to only want the best for my children,” Moakler told Us exclusively in late May, days after Travis and Kardashian tied the knot. “It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair. … [They] looked happy and [I’m glad] got to see Italy.”

