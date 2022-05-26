It was nearly impossible not to catch a glimpse at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding — even for his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, who is speaking out in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly.

“I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. I will continue to only want the best for my children,” the former model told Us. “It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair.”

Moakler added that she’s “happy” daughters Atiana De La Hoya, 23, and Alabama Barker, 16, and son Landon Barker, 18, “looked happy and got to see Italy.”

The former Miss New York USA was married to the Blink-182 drummer from 2004 to 2008. They welcomed Landon in 2003, Alabama in 2005 and Travis has maintained a close relationship with Atiana, who Moakler shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya, from the start of their romance.

Kardashian and the musician exchanged vows — for the third time — on Sunday, May 22, in front of their closest friends and family, including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker and Kylie Jenner.

“All the Barker family and Kardashian family were dancing together when the DJ played [Blink-182’s] ‘All the Small Things,’” an insider told Us about the reception. Kris “acted as the MC for the evening” and was “introducing and welcoming everyone” to the Italian bash.

The Poosh founder’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — were also part of the nuptials. While Kravis appeared to remain in Italy post-wedding, Kourtney’s kids were back with their dad, Scott Disick, on Tuesday, May 24. They helped him ring in his 39th birthday on Thursday, May 26.

Not long after Travis and Kourtney went public with their romance in January 2021, Moakler pointed to the similarities between her former marriage and the rocker’s relationship with the reality star.

“I’m not bothered by them and I don’t even find them even scandalous or whatever. Like, if you’re in love and you want to show that off, go for it. [But] I’m not recycling from my past relationship,” she told Us in May 2021. “What was weird is that they were posting about a movie [True Romance] that Travis and I basically bonded over. I called him Clarence in the movie. We named our daughter after the character Alabama in the movie. I walked down the aisle to ‘You’re So Cool’ from True Romance. Our first dance at our wedding was to the love song from True Romance.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

