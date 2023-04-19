Shots fired. Shanna Moakler admitted she isn’t thrilled by the bond her and Travis Barker‘s kids share with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

The model, 48, took to social media on Monday, April 17, to respond to some online commentary about her ex-husband’s marriage.

“I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus. ‘He’s been through Hell’ ‘Kourtney has filled a void for me.’ #parentalalienationawareness,” a follower wrote in the comments section of Moakler’s recent Instagram photo, seemingly referring to Kardashian, 44, and Barker’s Hulu wedding special. Moakler, for her part, showed support for the post by “liking” it.

After another fan questioned the reality star calling herself “a mom of 6,” Moakler replied, “She post[s] more of my kids then [SIC] her own lol.”

The former beauty pageant contestant shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with Barker, 47. She also shares daughter Atiana, 24, with ex Oscar De La Hoya. (Following their split in 2008, Barker maintained a close relationship with Atiana.) Kardashian, for her part, shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

The Poosh founder, who exchanged vows with the drummer in May 2022, has previously opened up about her love for her stepchildren.

“I am really close to Travis’ kids,” she said on an episode of The Kardashians that same month. “Travis is very patient. I think because we have all known each other it does make it easier to blend our families. It is all I could ever want.”

Kardashian later offered another glimpse at their dynamic, sharing in a November 2022 episode, “Our family is expanding and growing and we have so much to be thankful for. I love the idea of a blended family. I think the more kids the merrier. You have all these siblings and more people to love. It is a beautiful thing.”

She continued: “Travis is so passionate about life. He is a really amazing father. I love that because we have all known each other for 10 years — and all of the kids have had so many memories with each other — it just feels so good to continue to have the best time together.”

Monday’s Instagram activity is hardly the first time Moakler has commented on Kardashian and Barker’s family. She previously accused the Blink-182 band member of influencing her bond with her kids.

“I think it’s in poor taste to have your new girlfriend sit there while you put a skull and cross bones over my name and post it,” the former Playboy model, who was married to the musician from 2004 to 2008, exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2021. “But why post about it if you’re not trying to shade me? And then, of course, you know, my kids see that. They see their father basically insulting their mother, you know?”

After Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October 2021, Moakler said that she wasn’t focused on her former flame’s personal life. “I’m really happy, and it’s just not something that’s centered in my world,” she told Entertainment Tonight in February 2022.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum, who previously dated Matthew Rondeau on and off, noted that she had no plans to watch her kids on Kardashian’s reality series.

“I won’t be tuning in. But I think it’s fine if this is an opportunity that they want to be a part of,” the Rhode Island native added. “My children are my first priority and, that’s one thing that I think Travis and I do agree on. That’s probably the only thing we agree on, but our children come first and their happiness. As long as the Kardashians are good to my kids, that’s all that matters to me as a mom. As long as they’re happy, and that’s the key.”