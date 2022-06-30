Alabama Barker Shares New Photo of Travis Barker Amid Hospitalization

Still by his side. Travis Barker’s family continues to speak out amid his hospitalization for pancreatitis.

“Thank you guys for all the prayers and love, I appreciate you & love all of you,” Alabama Barker wrote on Wednesday, June 28, via Instagram Stories alongside a photo of her hand next to her dad’s.

Travis shares the 16-year-old and her 18-year-old brother, Landon Barker, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The Blink-182 rocker is also close with Atiana De La Hoya, the former pageant queen’s daughter with Oscar De La Hoya.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time,” Travis’ stepdaughter, 23, wrote on Wednesday via her own Instagram Stories. “It is heard, felt and appreciated. Xx.”

News broke on Tuesday, June 27, that the drummer was en route to the hospital with wife Kourtney Kardashian. A source later told Us Weekly that he is suffering from pancreatitis. While Alabama shared another snap from the California hospital on Wednesday, Landon and Atiana were in New York City at the Machine Gun Kelly concert when the news broke. Landon took the stage to sing “Die in California” with the “Bloody Valentine” crooner, who works closely with Travis on his music.

According to a second source, the Kardashian family has been thinking of Travis too.

“He’s been receiving an outpour of well wishes, including from the Kardashians. He’s getting the best treatment and hopefully will be out of the hospital in the next 24-72 hours,” the source said on Wednesday. “Kourtney is by his side and will remain by his side. His kids are very supportive as well. Alabama rushed to be by his side.”

The source added, “He and Kourtney have been asking for privacy as they battle through this together.”

The Poosh founder married Travis in Portofino, Italy, last month. The lavish ceremony came after they got legally married days prior at a Santa Barbara courthouse and had a Las Vegas ceremony in April.

Prior to checking into the hospital, Travis sent a cryptic tweet, writing “God save me” on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

