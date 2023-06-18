The Kar-Jenner family members sweetly reacted to Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy news.

Younger sister Kim Kardashian was the first relative to congratulate Kourtney, 44, and her husband, Travis Barker. The Skims mogul, 43, replied with heart and pregnant woman emojis on the married couple’s joint Instagram post.

Kourtney’s other younger sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner also toasted the pair’s pregnancy, noting via Instagram that they are so excited to meet Baby Kravis.

The Lemme entrepreneur and Barker, 47, first revealed they are expecting their first child together in a Friday, June 16, Instagram video from his Blink-182 concert that night. In the clip, Kourtney held up a handwritten poster that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant.” The sign itself was a subtle homage to his band’s “All the Small Things” music video, which premiered exactly 14 years ago.

“Hey Travis, you got an announcement!” Barker’s bandmate Mark Hoppus gushed during the show after he first noticed the sign. “We’ve got an announcement that somebody’s d—k still works! Let’s hear it for Travis … somebody’s having a baby!”

The Poosh creator first became a mom in 2009 when her and then-boyfriend Scott Disick’s son Mason, now 13, arrived. The Los Angeles native went on to give birth to daughter Penelope, now 10, and son Reign, now 8, in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

Following the former couple’s 2015 split, Kardashian focused on maintaining an amicable coparenting relationship with the Flip It Like Disick star.

“I’m so proud of the place we’re at as parents to our children now and all the work we’ve put into getting here,” the University of Arizona grad gushed in an April 2019 YouTube video. “We just did it on our own and came up with our own schedule.”

Disick, 40, chimed in at the time: “The fact that we’ve tried and made it work makes life that much better. I couldn’t imagine raising three children with somebody I couldn’t speak to every day.”

When Kardashian moved on with the Blink-182 drummer, however, her and Disick’s dynamic took a turn.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Scott and Kourtney’s relationship is definitely strained,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2021. “They don’t communicate much unless it has to do with their kids. Scott feels not just disconnected from Kourtney, but also all the Kardashians. This was his biggest fear — getting out of touch with his ‘family,’ and now him being on the outskirts with Kourtney is affecting him completely.”

Barker, 46, proposed to Kardashian five months later. Another insider subsequently told Us about the engaged pair’s plans to have children together. (The drummer is already the father of son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with Shanna Moakler and remains close with his 48-year-old ex-wife’s daughter Atiana, 24, from her past relationship with ex Oscar de la Hoya.)

“They will have a baby together without any doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how,” the source told Us following the Grammy nominee’s October 2021 beach proposal. “Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural birth. She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically. … Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives.”

Ahead of Kravis’ May 2022 nuptials, they explored in vitro fertilization (IVF) to help them conceive a baby. The couple ultimately paused their attempts as they planned their wedding.

Keep scrolling to see Kourtney’s loved ones’ reactions to her pregnancy news: