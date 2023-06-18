Shanna Moakler is thrilled that her ex-husband, Travis Barker, and Kourtney Kardashian are preparing to expand their family.

“Very excited for them, hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world,” Moakler, 48, gushed via Instagram comment on Saturday, June 17, after a social media user asked about her “thoughts” on the pregnancy.

The 47-year-old drummer — who was previously married to Moakler between 2004 and 2008— and the 44-year-old Kardashians star announced hours earlier on Friday, June 16, that they have a bun in the oven.

During Barker’s Blink-182 concert on Friday, Kardashian held up a handwritten sign that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant.” The poster — an homage to the band’s “All the Small Things” music video, which premiered exactly 14 years ago — quickly drew attention from Barker and his bandmates.

“Hey Travis, you got an announcement!” Mark Hoppus exclaimed during the show after he first noticed the sign. “We’ve got an announcement that somebody’s d—k still works! Let’s hear it for Travis … somebody’s having a baby!”

Moakler later insinuated on Saturday that she was one of the first people to find out that Kardashian is pregnant. “I’ve known for weeks, this is not new news to me,” she noted in a second Instagram comment.

While the new arrival will be Barker and Kardashian’s first baby together, they each are already parents of three from previous relationships. Kardashian and ex Scott Disick share sons Mason, 13, and Reign 8, and daughter Penelope, 10. Barker, for his part, coparents son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with Moakler. The musician is also a father figure to Moakler’s daughter Atiana, 24, whom she shares with ex Oscar de la Hoya.

The former Meet the Barkers stars long faced tension following their divorce. Moakler even accused her former spouse of replicating their early romance (and heavy PDA!) with Kardashian. The drama escalated when Moakler alleged that Kardashian’s bond with her stepchildren — the reality TV star married Barker in May 2022 — affected her relationship with Landon and Alabama. By early last year, the exes turned a corner in their dynamic.

“We’re coparenting really great right now,” Moakler exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2022. “We’re getting along. … I’m happy for that. At one point in time, [his relationship with Kourtney] did affect my relationship with my kids, but my kids and I are in an amazing place.”

She added: “We have a great relationship with one another. I’ve been a very active mother for the last two decades. My kids and I are in a great headspace.”

The Poosh founder, for her part, is not looking for any drama with Moakler, especially after the Celebrity Big Brother alum claimed Kardashian posts more photos of Landon, Alabama and Atiana over Mason, Penelope and Reign.

“Kourtney thinks it’s unfortunate that Shanna finds it hard to support the love she has for her kids,” a source told Us in April. “They’re Travis’ children too, and hers in a way now since she’s their stepmom. Kourtney fully believes in loving their kids just as much as her own.”