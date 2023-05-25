Kourtney and Travis Break Down Decision to Be Officially Done With IVF

Pulling the plug? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have not given up on their plans to have a baby together — but they will not be moving forward with more IVF treatments.

“I would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen,” the reality star, 44, said during the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, May 25, before confirming that the couple were “officially done with IVF.”

Kourtney recalled feeling pressure to freeze her eggs in the past — and receiving lackluster results. “The freezing of the eggs isn’t guaranteed. I think that that’s a misunderstanding. People do it thinking it’s a safety net and then it’s not,” she continued. “Most of them didn’t survive the thaw and then none of them made it to an embryo.”

The Poosh founder said IVF has taken a toll her, adding, “My health is still impacted because it’s hormones. And also mentally, it definitely took a toll. So I think just being happy is most important and being a good parent to my kids. We are just embracing that whatever’s meant to be will be.”

Kourtney shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. The Blink-182 drummer, 47, for his part, shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Atiana, 24 — who Shanna, 48, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

The Hulu personality has previously opened up about the pair’s attempts to have a child. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” Kourtney told WSJ. Magazine in September 2022, four months after exchanging vows with Travis.

The businesswoman admitted one month later that she felt “pushed into” doing IVF, saying on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, “I got to a place where I just felt, like, exactly how timing was everything with me and Travis. I feel — truly — like if it’s meant to be, it’ll happen. [We have] prayers and hope that God blesses us with the baby.”

Earlier this month, a source said Kourtney and Travis were still looking to start a family of their own. “Kourtney and Travis have wanted to have a baby since day one and she got pregnant so easily with the other three. I think she didn’t even think about it this time,” the insider exclusively told Us Weekly. “But since they had it in their mind that the most romantic thing they can do is have a baby together, even when it got tough they never wavered.”

The source added: “[Kourtney] sees everything through, and this is no different. She also doesn’t take no for an answer. She is excited at the prospect of having a baby with Travis just as much as she was on day one. The longer process doesn’t change that for her. It’s a silver lining actually.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.