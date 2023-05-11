Not giving up. Kourtney Kardashian still wants to have a baby with husband Travis Barker — and she isn’t deterred by their struggles to conceive thus far.

“Kourtney and Travis have wanted to have a baby since day one and she got pregnant so easily with the other three [sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 10, and daughter Penelope, 10, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick]. I think she didn’t even think about it this time,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “But since they had it in their mind that the most romantic thing they can do is have a baby together, even when it got tough they never wavered.”

Kardashian, 44, and Barker, 47 — who tied the knot in Italy in May 2022 — have shared glimpses into their fertility journey on The Kardashians. During a May 2022 episode, the Poosh founder opened up about a disappointing moment in the process.

“Our egg retrieval didn’t go the way we would have hoped. He was able to retrieve the egg but it didn’t make it to an embryo stage. We start back again,” she said at the time.

During a September 2022 interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kardashian revealed that she and Barker “took a break” from their IVF journey to “just focus on our wedding and getting married.” Earlier this month, the Lemme businesswoman celebrated the changes her body has gone through as a result of the process. “A little IVF body,” she captioned an Instagram Story photo of herself rocking a black bikini.

Despite the respite from the fertility procedure, the source tells Us that it’s “not Kourtney’s personality” to stop pursuing what she wants.

“She sees everything through, and this is no different. She also doesn’t take no for an answer. She is excited at the prospect of having a baby with Travis just as much as she was on day one,” the insider explained. “The longer process doesn’t change that for her. It’s a silver lining actually. … As such a public figure she can talk about IVF and normalize any stigmas for anyone with her platform. She’s happy to be the face of IVF if it means she can help just one person.”

The source added that the California native’s sisters— Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — are “all rallying around her and supporting her however she needs.”

In addition to Kourtney’s kids with Disick, 39, the Blink-182 drummer is also a father of three. He shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and is also a father figure to Moakler’s 24-year-old daughter Atiana De La Hoya, whom she shares with ex Oscar De la Hoya.

During the November 2022 season finale of The Kardashians, Kourtney gushed about the idea of expanding her brood. “I love the idea of a blended family. I think the more kids the merrier. You have all these siblings and more people to love. It is a beautiful thing,” she shared, adding that Barker is “a really amazing father.”

For more on Kourtney and Barker's relationship and baby plans, watch the video above