One year after Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker announced plans to pause their in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments, she is embracing her body’s changes.

“A little IVF body,” the Lemme founder, 44, captioned a Wednesday, May 3, Instagram Story tribute for her pal Natalie’s birthday.

Kardashian had shared a slew of throwback photos of the besties, including a poolside snap with designer Nicole Williams English as they all attended an event for Kardashian’s lifestyle brand. “Always supporting Poosh,” the Hulu personality added in her Wednesday caption.

Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer, 47, had previously undergone IVF cycles following their October 2021 engagement, hoping to conceive their first child together. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is already a mother to sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 10, whom she coparents with ex Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The “All the Small Things” musician is also a father figure to Moakler’s daughter Atiana, 23, from a previous relationship.

“The fertility journey, Travis and I, we stay in the moment and just do the steps that we need to do,” Kardashian said during a May 2022 episode of The Kardashians, before documenting doctors’ visits and egg retrievals. “It is nice to hear good news and have some positivity. We love that, but we just wait to hear the final words.”

The twosome ultimately decided to take a break from trying to have a baby while they planned their Italian nuptials.

“We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” the Poosh founder later told WSJ magazine in September 2022. “It’s all these things you can’t do: No sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar. You’ve gotta eat this really clean, strict diet and you do it for five days. It’s to reset your body.”

She added at the time: “You do all of that — and it’s cleaning out [the toxins from] your tissues. And then you go into this spa and do treatments every day for four hours. Everything is very ritualistic and has a purpose, and it’s fascinating. I was doing it mostly for cleansing my body [in preparation to] hopefully have a baby.”

Kardashian and the Barker Wellness founder wed for the third time in Portofino, Italy, in May 2022. As the pair enjoy their newlywed bliss, several of the reality TV star’s social media photos have sparked pregnancy speculation — which she’s shot down.

After a social media user asked in March if she was pregnant, Kardashian revealed via Instagram comment that her physique was a result of “the after affects [sic] of IVF.”

She wrote: “I only acknowledge this comment bc I do think it’s important to know how IVF affects women’s bodies and it’s not spoken about much. … Also are we still asking women if they’re pregnant? 💛.”