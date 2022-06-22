Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her Kids' Frightening Internet Search History

Can’t sneak one past her. One of Kourtney Kardashian‘s kids borrowed her laptop for a risqué internet search — and got caught in the act.

“Things being searched on my computer,” the Poosh founder, 43, wrote in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 21, alongside a photo of what she found after one of her children queried the term “world’s scariest picture.” The results included snaps of Annabelle, the haunted doll from the Conjuring franchise, and the Demon Nun from the same series.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum didn’t specify which of her children was responsible for the search, but she had a good idea of the culprit. “I know exactly which kid it is,” she wrote.

The Hulu personality shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, whom she dated off and on from 2006 to 2015. She is also stepmom to husband Travis Barker‘s kids Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and Atiana De La Hoya, 23, whom Moakler, 47, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Earlier this week, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, gave fans a glimpse at the adorable cards his stepchildren gave him for Father’s Day. “You are so so nice and kind,” Penelope wrote. “You are so amazing. You are the beast [sic]. You are the beast [sic] drummer ever. You make my mom happy!”

Reign also made a card for the musician, drawing a picture of two figures holding hands. “Dear Travis, Happy Father’s Day,” the little one wrote.

The reality star and the Meet the Barkers alum are also in the process of trying to have a child together, which they’ve documented throughout season 1 of The Kardashians.

“Travis and I want to have a baby, and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF,” the former E! personality explained during the April 21 episode. “Like, it hasn’t been the most amazing experience.”

Kardashian went on to tell her mom, Kris Jenner, that some of her medication had put her “literally into menopause.” In later episodes, the wellness guru and the Box Car Racer founder tried other methods to increase fertility, including a “Panchakarma cleanse” that prohibited sex, caffeine and exercise.

“Travis is fully supporting her every step of the way,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in April of the couple’s fertility journey. “She feels like she’s almost at the cut-off age of having kids, so this is almost like her last chance. They’re praying for a miracle.”

