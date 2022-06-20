So sweet! In honor of Father’s Day, Travis Barker offered a glimpse at the gifts he received from his stepchildren.

The musician, 46, took to social media on Sunday, June 19, to share the card he received from wife Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter. “You are so so nice and kind. You are so amazing. You are the beast [SIC]. You are the beast [SIC] drummer ever. You make my mom happy! Happy Father’s Day. Love Penelope,” the 9-year-old wrote for Barker.

Penelope’s younger brother, Reign, 7, also made a card for the drummer, which read, “Dear Travis, Happy Father’s Day.” He added a drawing of two stick figures holding hands in his gift for Barker.

Kardashian, 43, also shares son Mason, 12, with ex Scott Disick. The Blink-182 band member, for his part, shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Atiana, 23 — who Moakler, 47, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Fans got a glimpse at the dynamic between the blended family during season 1 of The Kardashians. “I think the more kids the merrier. It is like more people to love. I am really close to Travis’ kids and I love them. It’s a beautiful thing,” Kardashian explained during an episode in May. “Travis is a really amazing father. It is one of the reasons that I fell in love with him. He is very patient. I think because we have all known each other it does make it easier to blend our families. It is all I could ever want.”

The Poosh founder, who got engaged to Barker in October 2021 after one year of dating, also got honest about the challenges of bringing their separate families together. After her kids were not present for Barker’s proposal, the reality star revealed that her kids took it the hardest.

“I think it is a big change for [Penelope],” Kardashian said on the Hulu reality series in May after her daughter started to cry because she wasn’t at the engagement. “Even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn’t know what that means. Like is that taking me away? I think she just doesn’t know what it means.”

During the episode, the California native also admitted that she disagreed with her mother Kris Jenner‘s choice to not bring the children. “I do wish that my kids were here. I think it would have made them feel more included in the decision and part of the surprise,” Kardashian added before getting emotional. “I know that my mom made that decision and it probably wasn’t her best.”

Off screen, Kardashian and Barker celebrated their love solo with a practice ceremony in Las Vegas one month prior. Us Weekly confirmed that the couple were legally married following a visit to a Santa Barbara courthouse in May. Later that month, Kardashian and Barker exchanged vows with another wedding in Portofino, Italy, which included their family and friends in attendance.

