Leaving his mark. Since his reality TV debut, Scott Disick has faced many public ups and downs in his life — in front of and behind the cameras.

Disick appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians since its 2007 premiere, which was filmed one year after he started dating Kourtney Kardashian. The then-couple’s tumultuous relationship continued to be explored throughout the years as they welcomed three kids: Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Kardashian, who remained by Disick’s side during multiple rehab stints, ultimately pulled the plug on their romance in 2015. After the businesswoman found love again with Travis Barker, Disick — who continued to appear on the family’s reality show as they transitioned to Hulu in 2022 — ​opened up about struggling to find his place in his ex-girlfriend’s family.

“This is probably the first time in 15 years that we have had a really long break from having cameras follow our every move. And I think it got a little lonely,” the Hulu personality said in the April 2022 episode of The Kardashians. “Honestly I think for the first time in my life it is finally starting to change. Now that Kourtney has her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on.”

At the time, Disick noted that dynamics have shifted amid Kardashian and Barker’s whirlwind romance.

“I’d rather be around [Kourtney and Travis] and be around my family than not at all,” he added. “It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically but now it has become a huge adjustment losing her as sort of a best friend. Now we are really more coparents. I would say it is probably one of the more difficult things in my life.”

Ahead of season 2, Kardashian admitted that she had “no idea” if Disick would be making a future appearance. “I literally don’t know,” she said on an episode of the “Not Skinny but Not Fat” in October 2022, adding that she wasn’t thrilled by how the series focused on her ex-boyfriend’s heartbreak. “I was upset that they chose to take my fairy tale and include that part of it.”

One month later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Disick was committed to “bettering himself” after taking a step back from the spotlight.

“The Kardashians are all very supportive of Scott bettering himself. They love him and want him to love himself just as much,” the insider shared, adding that Disick has “has stepped up his treatment and therapy” recently.

The media personality has since continued to use his social media to document sweet moments with his kids.

