A lifelong journey. Scott Disick is committed to “bettering himself” after several previous rehab stints, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The reality star, 39, “has stepped up his treatment and therapy” in recent weeks, the insider tells Us, adding that Disick is focusing on improving “his mental well-being” and is “considering” tackling his struggles with substance abuse in an in-patient program.

“The Kardashians are all very supportive of Scott bettering himself,” the source says. “They love him and want him to love himself just as much.”

Since rising to stardom on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which premiered in 2007, the New York native has been through his fair share of ups and downs in the public eye. In May 2020, Disick checked into a Colorado facility to deal with “past traumas” — including the loss of his parents in 2013 and 2014 — but he left shortly after due to a privacy issue.

“Scott’s breakup and past issues with Kourtney [Kardashian] and his parents’ deaths have deeply affected him,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “Although it didn’t always show up in a negative way, these are things he’s constantly had to battle and live with that don’t go away overnight.”

The Talentless cofounder dated Kardashian, 43, on and off from 2006 to 2015. The former couple share three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7.

When the Flip It Like Disick alum sought professional help, the Kardashians star was totally supportive. “She saw he was struggling,” a source told Us in May 2020, adding that Kardashian “encouraged” the decision.

Disick’s substance abuse and alcoholism often sparked tension between him and the Poosh founder throughout their relationship. Two years after the duo split for good in 2015, Disick was put on a 5150 psychiatric hold. His hospitalization came after multiple stints in rehab.

Despite the end of their romance, Kardashian stood by Disick’s side throughout his highs and lows. The pair worked hard to be cordial as coparents for the sake of their kids, but their dynamic took a shift before the California native got engaged to Travis Barker in October 2021.

“They don’t communicate much unless it has to do with their kids,” a source exclusively told Us that May. “Scott feels not just disconnected from Kourtney, but also all the Kardashians. This was his biggest fear — getting out of touch with his ‘family,’ and now him being on the outskirts with Kourtney is affecting him completely.”

During season 1 of The Kardashians, fans got a glimpse at how Disick was affected by seeing his ex move on. “This is probably the first time in 15 years that we have had a really long break from having cameras follow our every move. And I think it got a little lonely,” he said in an April episode of the Hulu series. “Honestly I think for the first time in my life it is finally starting to change. Now that Kourtney has her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on.”

He confessed to “feeling left out” of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s circle, telling Khloé Kardashian: “I’d rather be around [Kourtney and Travis] and be around my family than not at all.”

