Moving forward. Scott Disick came to a resolution with All Points North Lodge after previously claiming that the rehab center violated his privacy during his brief stay last year.

“Behavioral health in this country still carries a stigma,” Disick, 37, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday, February 5. “That stigma is often the greatest barrier for people who want help. Both APN Lodge and I believe that everyone seeking help deserves that help free of disclosure or publicity.”

The reality star continued: “To that end, I have resolved all of my issues with APN Lodge and after an investigation do not believe that the facility was responsible for the leak of my personal information. I hope this experience encourages, rather than discourages, others from seeking the help they need.”

Us confirmed in May 2020 that Disick had checked into APN Lodge in Colorado for help working through his “past trauma,” including the deaths of his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick, within months of each other in October 2013 and January 2014. Scott left the lodge hours later after a photo of him on the facility’s grounds was published online.

The president and CEO of APN, Noah Nordheimer, issued a statement apologizing for the breach of privacy at the time, telling Us that he and his colleagues were “sickened by any publication who would report on an individual’s life struggles without their consent.”

As the Flip It Like Disick star reached a resolution with APN Lodge, Nordheimer urged others to have more compassion for those who are struggling through dark times.

“Unfortunately, behavioral health care in this country still carries a stigma,” Nordheimer said on Friday. “That stigma is often the greatest barrier for people who want help. All of us have some form of trauma, grief, or depression. Life can be really hard. APN Lodge is a team and campus of professionals that are devoted to helping people have sustainable, positive lives. I don’t think we should shy away from the conversation of ‘how can I live a better life?’ or ‘how can I be a better me?’ We should applaud those who have that dialogue.”

The CEO added, “Nobody should ever have to feel shame for wanting to improve their life, yet we still have this visceral reaction to any form of therapy. It is time for that to stop.”

Following his brief stint at the Colorado clinic, a source told Us that the New York native was still hurting from his 2015 split from Kourtney Kardashian, who he dated on and off for nine years. The pair share sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8.

“The [coronavirus] quarantine has taken a toll on him and brought up old feelings and habits that may have not been fully resolved,” the insider said in May.

In a November episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans watched the Poosh founder, 41, share a vulnerable moment with Scott about his decision to go to rehab.

“I was just thinking, this whole COVID, staying in, no structure, it doesn’t work for me,” Scott told his ex on the phone. “It’s making me feel like I just can’t handle staying home, not working. Recently all I’ve been doing is trying to find things to do. … I didn’t grieve my parents correctly or give it enough time. I just want to be the best person I can be for my family. I just want to learn how to deal with everything the right way.”

Kardashian said in a confessional interview that she was “caught a little off guard” by the conversation. “For the first time, Scott isn’t being asked to go away,” she told the camera. “He isn’t having an issue with alcohol or drugs. It’s his idea so it feels really different.”