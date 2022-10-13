He’s back! Scott Disick popped up on the Thursday, October 13, episode of The Kardashians — despite ex Kourtney Kardashian saying she had “no idea” if he would be making a future appearance.

“I literally don’t know,” the Poosh founder, 43, said on an episode of the “Not Skinny but Not Fat” earlier this month, noting that she was upset by how season 1 of the Hulu series used her romance with now-husband Travis Barker to highlight 39-year-old Disick’s heartbreak. “I was upset that they chose to take my fairy tale and include that part of it.”

She added, “I was like, ‘Why can’t we show the happy ending? Why do we have to focus on [Scott]?’ And I get it’s TV, and blah, blah, blah … but to me, I was not having it. I was like, ‘You wouldn’t do this to anyone else.'”

Despite Kourtney — who shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 9, with the Flip it Like Disick alum — telling producers that the New York native’s presence on the reality show is “not for me,” Scott made an appearance on the latest episode — with a different sister.

“Scott has been flipping home for some years, so I thought why not ask someone whose been doing this and learn about the name of the game a little bit,” Kendall Jenner explained on Thursday’s episode about why she was meeting up with her sister Kourtney’s ex. The model, 26, revealed that she has been focused jump starting a renovation business.

“I more so want to flip [houses],” Kendall told Scott as they sat by the pool.

“So you want to refurb?” he replied, giving her the advice that “the grossest looking house in the best looking area” would be the best place to start.

The twosome didn’t mention Scott and the eldest Kardashian’s complicated relationship during their chat, likely due to her ongoing disapproval of how her engagement to Travis, 46, played out on camera during season 1.

“They’re, like, swirling us in with this drama,” Kourtney said to friend Stephanie Shepherd while shooting the first installment of the reality series. “Especially when I saw my engagement episode, editors or whoever is, like, taking it as like, ‘Let’s take Kourtney, she’s the chosen one to be the drama while shooting our show.’”

Kourtney confirmed at the time that she was referring to her ex-boyfriend’s feelings being a focal point of the episode where the rocker proposed.

“It’s enabling this old narrative and buying into something that just doesn’t really exist,” she said during a confessional in June. “It should be an empowering episode about me getting out of toxic relationships and really having this, like, fairy tale love story. That is my reality.”

The Kardashian Konfidential author has been linked to the Blink-182 drummer since fall 2020, going public with their romance in January 2021. After his October 2021 proposal, they wed in May.

“I wish they would take that out and put it in the next episode and give us our respect,” Kourtney said. “So it’s like, let us have our moment.”

New episodes of The Kardashians air Thursdays on Hulu