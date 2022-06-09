A meta moment. While still filming season 1 of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian opted to give fans a look at how the editing process works — and it’s safe to say she wasn’t thrilled with how her engagement to Travis Barker looked on camera.

The 43-year-old Poosh founder told friend Stephanie Shepherd that she and then-fiancé, Travis, 46, “have the best time ever” shooting the Hulu show but are “so annoyed” at the edits of the episodes.

“They’re, like, swirling us in with this drama,” Kourtney said during the Thursday, June 9, episode. “Especially when I saw my engagement episode, editors or whoever is, like, taking it as like, ‘Let’s take Kourtney, she’s the chosen one to be the drama while shooting our show.’”

Kourtney confirmed that she was referring to her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick’s feelings being a focal point of the episode where Travis proposed.

“We are all executive producers, so we get to see cuts of the show, and give notes on episodes and make sure that our stories are being told,” Kourtney explained to the cameras. “I am in one of the best places I’ve ever been in my life. And it’s time for our show to catch up.”

The wellness guru told Stephanie that chatter about Scott’s reaction was “two seconds” of the night the drummer got down on one knee.

“I didn’t even remember it until I, like, saw the cut of the episode,” she said. “It wasn’t, like, 50 percent of the night like it’s made to be made to be on, like, an episode.”

In a confessional, Kourtney added: “It’s enabling this old narrative and buying into something that just doesn’t really exist. It should be an empowering episode about me getting out of toxic relationships and really having this, like, fairy tale love story. That is my reality.”

The eldest Kardashian sibling has been linked to the musician since fall 2020, going public with their romance in January 2021. After his October 2021 proposal, they wed in May.

“I wish they would take that out and put it in the next episode and give us our respect,” Kourtney said. “So it’s like, let us have our moment.”

Stephanie agreed, “This story for you was, like, you were in a s—tty relationship and now you’re in a great one. And the great one should be focused on.”

Kourtney, who shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 9, with Scott, noted that the twosome split seven years ago.

“Why is the fairy tale not being told? Like, the true fairy tale that it is,” she concluded. “I don’t want to be insensitive, but like what you said to me on the phone and you’re like, ‘Why isn’t everyone empowering you and, like, celebrating that you’ve done all this work for, like, years and now have this relationship?’ … Something healthy. Like, how could this be taken negatively? Because we didn’t realize we’re, like, filming and then everyone’s commenting on it.”

Hulu drops new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.