Looking back with love! Kourtney Kardashian was the first of her sisters to become a mother in 2009, and with every pregnancy, she’s fully embraced the process.

The Poosh founder welcomed son Mason with then-boyfriend Scott Disick in December 2009.

“Having Mason in my life is the most amazing, indescribable thing that’s ever happened to me,” Kardashian wrote on her website the following month. “I am so in love with him and love having my own little family with Scott and Mason.”

Nearly two years later, Us Weekly exclusively broke the news that University of Arizona alum and the Talentless designer were expecting their second child together.

“Now I’m nine weeks along,” Kardashian said in November 2011. “You’re supposed to wait 12 weeks to tell people, but I feel confident.”

Disick, for his part, revealed that their second pregnancy wasn’t as much of a surprise as the first one. “It wasn’t like we weren’t trying. We kind of just said, ‘If it’s meant to be, it’ll be,'” he told Us.

The twosome’s only daughter, Penelope, arrived in July 2012. One month later, the Kourtney and Kim Take New York alum exclusively told Us how she was adapting to life as a mother of two.

“Nothing could prepare me for how hard I fell in love with her,” Kardashian said. “With Mason, we have such a love affair that I never knew existed. I didn’t expect it to happen again. It’s such a magical feeling.”

The pair became parents for a third time in December 2014 when son Reign came into the world. Their youngest child was born on big brother Mason’s fifth birthday.

While Kardashian and Disick split in 2015 — after having an on and off relationship beginning in 2006 — the Kardashian Konfidential coauthor never ruled out having more children.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In fact, the Kardashians star decided to freeze her eggs before turning 40 in case she couldn’t naturally get pregnant in the future. “I think doing that … and having the control of my body just gave me a peace of mind,” she said during a March 2021 appearance on the “Lady Parts” segment of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

After getting engaged to Travis Barker in September of that year, a source exclusively told Us that the couple would “have a baby together without any doubt.”

The insider explained in October 2021 that it was “just a matter of when and how” they would expand their family. (Barker shares two children, son Landon and daughter Alabama, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and he is a big part of stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya’s life. The pair briefly split in 2006 after two years of marriage, before calling it quits for good in 2008. Moakler, for her part, shares Atiana with ex Oscar De La Hoya.)

“[Kourtney] and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives,” the source told Us at the time.

Kardashian — who wed the Blink-182 drummer in May 2022 — has since sparked pregnancy speculation on more than one occasion. In January 2022, she fueled baby No. 4 rumors after telling her social media followers she was trying a “dry January.” She then shared a photo with an avocado as the caption, causing some fans to think that meant she was pregnant.

The Kardashians star confirmed in September 2022 that she stopped her invitro fertilization (IVF) treatments after struggling to conceive with Barker. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot,” the Lemme founder told WSJ. Magazine at the time. “I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married.”

In March 2023, the TV personality once again shut down pregnancy speculation telling her fans via Instagram that her current physical appearance was due to the “after affects [sic] of IVF.”

The Lemme founder announced at Barker’s June 16, 2023, Blink-182 concert that she is pregnant with their first child together. Kourtney held up a “Travis, I’m Pregnant” sign from her place in the crowd, which references a similar poster in his “All the Small Things” music video.

Scroll down to relive some of Kardashian’s sweetest baby bump moments from all her pregnancies: