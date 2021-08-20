Kardashian-Jenner Sisters’ Baby Bump Album: Pregnancy Pics Over the Years

A trip down memory lane! Whether they kept their pregnancies under wraps or shouted their news from the rooftops, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have given gorgeous glimpses of their baby bumps over the years.

Kourtney Kardashian was the first of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums to start a family, welcoming son Mason in 2009, daughter Penelope in 2012 and son Reign in 2014 with then-boyfriend Scott Disick.

The University of Arizona grad gained “exactly 40 pounds” with all three of her children, she wrote in a May 2020 blog post. Kardashian broke down how she lost her postpartum weight, from breast-feeding and pushing a stroller uphill to yoga and at-home workouts.

“The most important thing is to listen to your body and to do what you’re doing for you, not for society’s standards of getting your body back, because they are unrealistic,” she wrote at the time. “This was my journey.”

Kim Kardashian carried her and Kanye West’s daughter North in 2013 and son Saint in 2015 — but opted for surrogates for daughter Chicago and son Psalm after suffering from placenta accreta.

“[That’s] where the placenta grows inside your uterus,” the KKW Beauty creator explained during an “All Fair” podcast episode in February 2020. “It’s honestly what people would die from in childbirth, so you have to get the placenta out within a certain amount of time and you just can internally bleed. So, there’s no choice — this is so graphic and gross — but he had to literally cut the placenta off with his hands, with his fingernails, inside of you. And it left a hole in my uterus, and so that muscle doesn’t grow back. So I could not get pregnant.”

Khloé Kardashian also looked for a gestational carrier for baby No. 2 after welcoming daughter True in April 2018. While the Strong Looks Better Naked author felt like Kim found a surrogate “in two weeks,” she struggled. The Revenge Body host revealed in June 2021 that her and Tristan Thompson’s pick had fallen through.

“Dr. A just said it probably wasn’t the best idea for me to carry,” Khloé told Kim and Kourtney in a KUWTK episode that same month. “She’s nervous and cautious about a couple things.”

As for Kylie Jenner, the Kylie Cosmetics creator kept her pregnancy under wraps before giving birth to daughter Stormi in February 2018. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2021 that the makeup mogul and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Travis Scott, are expecting their second child together.

Keep scrolling to see the Life of Kylie alum and her sisters’ pregnancy pictures over the years.