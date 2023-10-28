Kourtney Kardashian went into sister Kim Kardashian’s fashion archives when it came time to pick out her Halloween costume.

“Freaky Friday,” Kourtney, 44, wrote via Instagram on Friday, October 27, sharing photos of herself dressed up in a floral Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci gown while cradling her pregnant belly.

Kourtney completed her look with matching stilettos and a bright crimson lip. She also wore her hair in a slicked-back low ponytail.

The gown was first worn by Kim, 43, for the 2013 Met Gala back when she was pregnant with eldest daughter North.

“I was very pregnant, very puffy and bloated and I was like, ‘Oh god, of course, the first time I go I’m gonna be huge,” Kim recalled of the event during a 2019 interview with Vogue. “Kanye [West] was performing so I wasn’t actually invited, I was just Kanye’s plus one. And that was OK with me because I never really dreamed I would be at the Met Ball. I know no one really probably wanted me there at the time.”

Kim and West, 45, later welcomed kids Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, before splitting in February 2021.

The May 2013 gala was Kim’s first time attending the event, and she wanted to make sure that she’d be comfortable amid her pregnancy.

“We chose a really stretchy fabric because I would be growing and we wanted to make sure that alterations were easy and it was comfortable,” the Skims mogul added to Vogue, explaining that she and Tisci were initially torn about the color of the dress. “I was like, ‘I think I should just do the black version,’ and Riccardo was like, ‘No, c’mon, we have to do the floral.’ Riccardo said afterwards, ‘What do you give a woman who is pregnant? You send her flowers.’”

Kim ultimately followed Tisci’s sage advice and rocked the floral dress.

The sisters were able to “Freaky Friday” (a.k.a. trade places, using the term from the classic film of the same name) since Kourtney is now pregnant.

Kourtney announced in June that she and husband Travis Barker are expecting their first baby together. They are each already parents of three. Kourtney coparents sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, 47, shares son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The Blink-182 drummer is also a father figure to Moakler’s eldest daughter, Atiana, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Oscar de la Hoya.

Kourtney has recently been on bed rest as she reaches the end of the final trimester of her pregnancy, which a source told Us Weekly was precautionary.

“Kourtney is doing really well health-wise, the bed rest is just a precaution,” the insider exclusively told Us earlier this month. “She is due in the next couple of weeks. They’re not sure since it isn’t going to be induced, but her due date and her doctor are saying within the next two weeks.”