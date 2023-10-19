Kourtney Kardashian is a home decor enthusiast — and her son’s nursery proves it.

The Lemme founder, 44, hinted at the theme of the room in a first look shared via Instagram on Wednesday, October 18, before welcoming her first baby with Travis Barker. Kardashian used a series of emojis to caption the carousel of photos, which showed off the sweet nursery.

“That crib though …” Simon Huck wrote in the comments section, referring to the wooden crib seemingly placed in the center of the room that was complete with a blue stuffed animal.

The crib overlooks the backyard of Kardashian and Barker’s home and has a baby doll with its eyes closed perched on the windowsill.

Other images showed Kardashian nesting as she and Barker gear up to meet their son. The couple tied the knot during multiple ceremonies last year.

Kardashian shares three kids — Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8 — with ex Scott Disick and Barker has two children — Landon, 20, and Alabama, 17 — with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The Blink-182 drummer also acts as a father figure to Moakler’s eldest daughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

Kardashian publicly announced her pregnancy while Barker was on stage with Blink-182 in June. She held up a sign that read “Travis, I’m pregnant” as she jumped up and down in the crowd. (The sign was inspired by a similar moment in Blink-182’s “All the Small Things” music video.)

The reality star has experienced her fair share of hardships throughout the pregnancy. In September, she was rushed into “urgent fetal surgery” following a health complication.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram at the time, noting that she had experienced “three really easy pregnancies in the past.”

The Poosh founder went on to say that she “wasn’t prepared for the fear” that came with her hospital stay.

“I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she added. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Kardashian recently shared more insight into the “terrifying” health scare in an interview with Vogue published Tuesday, October 17.

“That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past,” she shared. “After, I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant, I had no idea. I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life.”

Kardashian, who is admittedly “obsessed with being pregnant,” also told the magazine that she’s focusing on staying calm ahead of her son’s birth.

“I’ve finally been able to let go of the fear and worry that everybody else put in us because of this pregnancy,” she shared. “I’m ready to go in, have the baby, and have the experience we’re meant to have.”