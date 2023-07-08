Oscar De La Hoya sang Travis Barker‘s praises while discussing how his children were raised in his absence.

“He’s a good guy. I’ve talked to him several times, and we communicate about Atiana,” De La Hoya, 50, said of Barker and his 24-year-old daughter during an extensive interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Saturday, July 8. “And we communicate about Atiana. I’m just grateful for what he’s done.”

Shanna Moakler and De La Hoya welcomed Atiana together in 1999. Moakler went on to marry Barker, now 47, in October 2004 and they welcomed son Landon, now 19, and daughter Alabama, now 17, before their divorce was finalized in 2008.

The boxer, who is currently promoting his HBO documentary, The Golden Boy, said he has come to terms with being an absentee father.

“Look, I didn’t raise my kids, you know? Their moms did. And I have to give credit where credit is due,” De La Hoya explained. “I’m grateful that Barker was there, you know, as a father figure for my daughter. I have to be grateful that Shanna was a mother to Atiana, and just know my place, basically, you know? My place — I’m obviously a father, and I’m proud of it. But, again, I’m grateful for what they’ve done. Especially with Barker. He’s obviously stepped up to the plate.”

He added, “He’s such a nice guy. I have the utmost respect for him.”

His recent remarks echo a December 2021 statement he made via Instagram Story after a fan asked, “How do you feel about Travis claiming he raised your daughter?”

“I have nothing but respect for my man @travisbarker,” the fighter wrote in response.

In addition to Atiana, De La Hoya shares son Jacob, 25, with Toni Alvarado and son Devon, 24 with Angelicque McQueen, respectively. He also welcomed son Oscar, 17, daughter Nina, 14, and daughter Victoria, 9, with estranged wife Milagros “Millie” Corretjer. The pair married in October 2001 and announced their split in 2016. De La Hoya officially filed for divorce in January.

Atiana has a relationship with both Barker and De La Hoya’s other kids, and she gained a few more siblings when the Blink-182 drummer married Kourtney Kardashian in May 2022. The reality star, 44, shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick.

Kourtney and Travis will expand their family when they welcome their first child together, a baby boy, later this year. The Kardashians star publicly announced her pregnancy last month.