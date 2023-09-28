Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have not finalized a name choice for their baby boy.

“They have several names [that] they’re choosing from but want to wait to meet the baby first,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

A second insider reveals to Us that the moniker Rocky is in the mix after speculation arose at Kardashian’s baby shower.

During the Sunday, September 24, bash, Kardashian, 44, had uploaded (and quickly deleted) a snap of a Disneyland-inspired Wishing Tree, where guests could leave messages for the baby. In the pic, it appeared that the stationary read, “May Baby Rocky have … life filled with love.”

Rocky is a name that Barker, 47, has been advocating for since July. “I like Rocky 13. That’s just the name that’s been going through my head,” the drummer told his daughter Alabama during an episode of Complex’s Goat Talk. “Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies and 13 is just the greatest number of all time.”

The 17-year-old — whom Barker shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — quickly shot down her dad’s pick. “So you’re going to name your kid Rocky 13? Let’s see how this goes when he’s at school and [people yell], ‘Rocky!’” Alabama quipped, calling it a “bad” choice.

Kardashian and Barker, who wed in May 2022, announced at a Blink-182 concert in June that they are expecting their first baby together after previous IVF struggles.

Amid Kardashian’s pregnancy, she underwent an “urgent fetal surgery” after an unexpected complication.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterward, my rock,” she wrote via Instagram earlier this month, referring to Barker pausing his European tour commitments to be at her bedside. “And to my mom [Kris Jenner], thank you for holding my hand through this.”

While neither Kardashian nor Barker revealed what occurred, a third source previously told Us that it was a “very scary medical situation.” The insider added: “She is so happy to be past it now and relieved it’s all behind her. Travis is now back on tour because Kourtney is much better now [and they] are very relieved that this has passed.”

Kardashian and Barker are each already parents of three. The reality TV star shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, coparents Alabama and son Landon, 19, with Moakler. He is also a father figure to Moakler’s daughter Atiana, 24, whom the former pageant queen shares with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

With reporting by Travis Cronin