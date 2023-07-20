Travis Barker knows that what he wants to name his baby with Kourtney Kardashian isn’t exactly conventional — or good.

“I like Rocky 13. That’s just the name that’s been going through my head,” the drummer, 47, told his 16-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, during the Wednesday, July 19, episode of Complex’s Goat Talk. “Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies and 13 is just the greatest number of all time.”

While Travis added that his child would also be named after “the greatest boxing movie of all time,” his daughter — who suggested names like Audomar, Milan and Piteck — was quick to shut down her dad’s idea.

“So you’re going to name your kid Rocky 13? Let’s see how this goes when he’s at school and [people yell], ‘Rocky!’ … I think mine were better,” Alabama quipped, calling Travis’ pick a “bad” choice. “It is bad,” Travis agreed, laughing.

Last month, Kardashian, 44, surprised fans at Blink-182’s Los Angeles show by holding up a sign that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant,” announcing the couple were expecting with a nod to the band’s “All the Small Things” music video.

Travis is currently on tour with Blink-182 and is expecting to continue his world tour throughout the next year. While Kardashian “would love to be on the road the entire time” her husband is touring, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that the Poosh founder being “several months” pregnant makes it unrealistic. “So when he’s away and they’re not able to be together, they text and FaceTime constantly,” the insider explained.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

For now, the source told Us that Kardashian is counting on kids to help her through her pregnancy journey. The Kardashians star is the mother of three children: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. Travis, of this part, shares son Landon, 19, and Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He’s also maintained a bond with stepdaughter Ariana, 24, Moakler’s daughter with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Travis may be busy traveling the world, but Kardashian and the baby are definitely on his mind. After she posted a photo of her growing baby bump via Instagram in June, the rocker teased fans by commenting on the snap, “I already know his name.😉.” While Travis didn’t give any more details — including if he was referring to Rocky 13 — his and Kardashian’s baby will mark the 13th grandchild for momager Kris Jenner.

“I can’t wait to meet this beautiful new grandchild!! What a blessing!!!!!! #luckynumber13!!!! Congratulations Travis and Kourt!!” Jenner, 67, posted via Instagram last month alongside a video from her daughter and son-in-law’s sex reveal party. In the clip, Kardashian sat on Travis’ lap as he played the drums, leading to blue streamers being shot into the air above them, confirming they are having a baby boy.