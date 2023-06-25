Kris Jenner is still excited about being a grandma as she prepares to welcome her 13th grandchild, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s baby boy.

“I can’t wait to meet this beautiful new grandchild!! What a blessing!!!!!! #luckynumber13!!!!” Jenner, 67, shared via Instagram on Sunday, June 25. “Congratulations Travis and Kourt!!”

The Safely cofounder posted the joyous message alongside a video from her daughter and son-in-law’s sex reveal party. Kardashian, 44, sat on Barker’s lap as he played the drums, leading to blue streamers being shot into the air above them. They are having a baby boy.

Though they are preparing to welcome their first child together, both the Poosh founder and Barker, 47, have children from previous relationships. Kardashian shares Jenner’s eldest grandchild Mason, 13, as well as Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick while the drummer welcomed son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to his Moakler’s 24-year-old daughter, Atiana (whose biological dad is Oscar De La Hoya).

The Blink-182 member and the Lemme founder publicly revealed they were expecting just one week prior to the sex reveal. During his band’s June 17 concert, Kardashian held up a handwritten sign that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant.” The announcement was inspired by the band’s “All the Small Things” music video.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Jenner reacted to the initial video by sharing it to her own Instagram Story with several heart emojis. Days later, she was spotted with Kourtney, Penelope and Khloé Kardashian to cheer on Barker at another concert.

The momager isn’t the only one showing support. The happy couple’s exes both reached out privately to congratulate Barker and Kardashian, sources told Us Weekly.

“Scott knows this is what Kourtney has wanted for a long time and as bittersweet as it was, he reached out to congratulate her and Travis,” one insider exclusively told Us about the former couple, who dated from 2006 to 2015. “Scott has come a long way from where he was when Kourtney and Travis first started dating. Most people know it was a tough realization for him to accept and it took quite a while to get there.”

Meanwhile, Moakler, who was married to Barker from 2004 to 2008, is also excited for her ex. “Shanna is really happy for Travis and Kourtney,” another source revealed to Us. “And she knows they’ll make amazing parents to their child.”